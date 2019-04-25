5 scenes from 'Avengers' movies that played crucial roles, all leading up to 'Endgame'

The day has finally arrived: "Avengers: Endgame" hits theaters, and Marvel fans are celebrating as if it's a holiday.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been waiting 10 years for this moment, and it all ends here.

We chose five scenes from the "Avengers" movies that we feel played a crucial role in this saga.

Our first look

If you’re a Marvel fan, then you are already used to staying in the theater well after the credits to see a glimpse of what could be coming next. After the first "Avengers" movie credits, we're treated to our first encounter with Thanos, as he is told, "Humans cannot be ruled. To challenge them is to court death.”

Thanos stands up and shows a small smile as the scene cuts to black.

'That thing'

Vision was processed in the regeneration cradle at Seoul by Ultron to take a human form. He was even more powerful when he was fitted with the mind stone from Loki's scepter in his head. The Avengers were successful in taking the cradle from Ultron. Tony and Bruce decided to complete the regeneration process by installing JARVIS into it. Eventually, the cradle gets more than enough power to complete the regeneration, thanks to Thor, and Vision was born.

The Gauntlet

Sticking with Age of Ultron, during the end credit scene, we see the Infinity Gauntlet for the very first time. Thanos reaches in, sliding his hand into the metal armor and says, “Fine, I’ll do it myself.” Vowing to collect all of the inifinty stones.

What is an infinity stone?

Infinity stones are powerful gems that, when put together, can be used to destroy people, planets -- anything you have your mind set on.

How many stones are there?

There are six total infinity stones, The Space Stone (blue), the Reality Stone (red), the Power Stone (purple), the Mind Stone (yellow), the Time Stone (green) and the Soul Stone (orange).

Don't engage

Another moment we feel needs to be mentioned is the scene where Tony Stark, Star Lord, Spider-Man, Drax, Mantis and Doctor Strange are attempting to retrieve the gauntlet from Thanos on Titan. Mantis is able to control Thanos’ mind, stopping him from fighting back.

Stark and Spider-Man start to pull the gauntlet off of Thanos hand, but their hard work is quickly cast away when Starlord lets his emotions get to him. Starlord repeatly punches Thanos, waking him up just as the gauntlet was about to slide off.

The Snap

After Scarlet Witch destroys Vision, it would appear that Thanos will be unable to retrieve the mind stone. Except Thanos obtained the time stone from Doctor Strange, allowing him to turn back time, bringing Vision back to life only to pluck the stone from his head, killing him once again. The gauntlet glows as the mind stone falls into place. Thor attempts to defeat Thanos, throwing his ax toward the giant. The ax strikes Thanos in the chest. Thor continues to push the ax farther into Thanos, when he utters, “You should have gone for the head.” *snap*

After the snap, emotions would get very real as we see many of characters we grew up with vanish in front of our eyes.

What is the snap?

Thanos gained all six infinity stones, when he snapped his fingers, he wiped out half the population of the entire universe.

By the end of "Infinity War" we lost:

Black Panther

Star-Lord

Gamora

Doctor Strange

Spider-Man

Scarlet Witch

Vision

Nick Fury

Loki

Shuri

Groot

Wasp

Falcon

Winter Soldier

Mantis

Drax

Marvel took to Twitter before the release of the highly anticipated film and posted all of the end credit scenes leading up to "Endgame." The final film is said to have no mid-credit or post-credit scene, marking the end of an era.

From the end credits to the endgame... — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 22, 2019





