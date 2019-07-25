Beloved '90s film 'Now and Then' coming to Netflix in August

One of the greatest movies from the '90s, "Now and Then," will be available to stream on Netflix starting Aug. 1, and this might be the best news of the summer thus far.

Grab your bikes and find your best friends because "Now and Then" will be available to stream on Netflix US starting August 1 pic.twitter.com/cayBZjS63B — Netflix US (@netflix) July 23, 2019

Starring '90s legends including Rosie O'Donnell, Demi Moore and Christina Ricci, "Now and Then" has gone on to live in the hearts of millennials who grew up watching the coming-of-age movie on repeat.

In case you've never seen "Now and Then," let us give you a brief synopsis of this legendary film. Four childhood friends reunite after years of not staying in touch and reminisce about their time growing up together, specifically, the wild summer of 1970. Moore and O'Donnell play two of the characters as adults alongside Rita Wilson and Melanie Griffith. Ricci, Gaby Hoffman, Thora Birch and Ashleigh Aston Moore play the women in flashbacks as young girls in 1970.

The movie was not a blockbuster success, but its stories about female friendships and growing up connected to an entire generation of people who lived through the '90s, so that's why so many people are spiraling into a nostalgia-induced coma ever since Netflix announced the big news.

Just read that Now and Then is coming to Netflix next month! It’s one of my favorite movies everrr 😭 — Sammi Sweetheart (@_samanthasaenz) July 24, 2019

They are putting the movie now and then on Netflix my life is complete — Rylee Anna 🤟🏼 (@RubalcavaRylee) July 24, 2019

Now and then is coming to @netflix I am screaming! You all redeemed yourselves with this one 😭. pic.twitter.com/qkaLUodGZb — Shannon Ridolfi (@SugaShan) July 24, 2019

‘Now and Then’ is coming to @netflix and I’m so EXCITED. pic.twitter.com/D7nDq7n2uU — Amanda Lindsley 👩🏼‍💻 (@Amanda_Show47) July 23, 2019

"Now and Then" will be available to stream Aug. 1.

Graham Media Group 2019