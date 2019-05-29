Bruce Springsteen planning massive tour with E Street Band next year

The Boss may have called it quits on his one-man Broadway show, but that's not stopping him from releasing new music and traveling the world, and soon, it will include the E Street Band.

Bruce Springsteen has a new solo album coming out June 14, but that hasn't stopped him from thinking about his next move with the beloved E Street Band. In an interview with Italian newspaper la Repubblica, Springsteen gives some details about his future plans. “We will go on tour next year,” he said. “I’ll record with the E Street Band in autumn and, when we are done, we’ll go on tour."

Springsteen already spoke about recording new music with the E Street Band earlier this month when he chatted with Martin Scorsese at a Netflix event. “I’ve spent about seven years without writing anything for the band,” Springsteen said. “I couldn’t write anything for the band. And I said, ‘Well, of course … you’ll never be able to do that again!’ And it’s a trick every time you do it, you know? But it’s a trick that, because of that fact that you can’t explain, cannot be self-consciously duplicated. It has to come to you in inspiration.”

It has been quite some time since Springsteen and the E Street Band released new music together (2014's "High Hopes" and before that 2009's "Walking On A Dream"), so it will be exciting to see what Springsteen can pull off when he's working with his better half, the E Street Band.

While new music from the group is always exciting, fans are most anticipating the band getting back together on the road for new tour dates. Springsteen toured with the band in 2016 for a tour that celebrated the 35th anniversary of his classic album "The River."

So while you patiently wait for 2020 to come around so you can sing "Born To Run" at the top of your lungs, make sure you check out Springsteen's latest solo album, "Western Stars," that comes out June 14. Springsteen mentioned that a documentary is in the works that chronicles the making of the new album in his home studio.

You can listen to one of the new songs from the album, "Hello Sunshine," below.

