Rihanna, Ariana, Emilia Clarke among celebs reimagined as Disney princesses

Some people are just so creative, aren't they?

Elena Morgun, who lives in Kiev, Ukraine, is the artist behind the Instagram account helen_morgan, which, at last check, had nearly 32,000 followers. And no, that's not a typo on our front. Morgun said her first name is Elena, but she also goes by Helen.

Morgun creates artwork and posts it online, and one of her latest projects involves reimagining some of the bigger names in Hollywoood as Disney characters. (Many of the posts below depict official Disney princesses, but there are a few exceptions).

"(On) Instagram, there are many talented artists and photographers whose works inspire (me)," Morgun said. "Many artists draw their versions of Disney princesses. I thought that there are famous actresses who have certain similarities (of) certain princesses. The first one I drew was Rachel McAdams as Cinderella. She started this series."

Morgun said she uses a Wacom graphics tablet and Adobe Photoshop to create these stunning visuals. Check them out.

Rihanna as Tiana, from "The Princess and the Frog"

Selena Gomez as "Moana"

Megan Fox as Megara, from "Hercules"

Lucy Liu as "Mulan"

Mila Kunis as Esmerelda, from "The Hunchback of Notre Dame"

Emma Stone as Merida, from "Brave"

Blake Lively as Aurora, from "Sleeping Beauty"

Ariana Grande as Vanellope, from "Wreck-It Ralph"

Emilia Clarke as Belle, from "Beauty and the Beast"

Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie as Anna and Elsa, from "Frozen"

Camila Cabello as Jasmine, from "Aladdin"

(It's also worth mentioning that Morgun has another version featuring Naomi Scott, who plays Jasmine in the live-action version of the movie).

Rachel McAdams as "Cinderella"

Amanda Seyfried as Rapunzel, from "Tangled"

Check out more of Morgun's work by clicking or tapping here. She does a lot more than just these types of Disney posts, as well, including plenty of pop culture artwork.

