Coca-Cola no more Orlando Eye rebranded as ICON Orlando

The new look of ICON Orlando 360 in May 2018.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The complex that includes Orlando's 400-foot tall Ferris wheel is under new ownership and the towering structure that can be seen from I-4 is no longer the Coca-Cola Orlando Eye, but ICON Orlando, according to a news release from the new ownership company.

The Orlando 360 experience on International Drive, which opened in May 2015, is undergoing changes, including a name rebranding.

“Since opening three years ago, the observation wheel has become an instantly recognizable part of the Central Florida landscape and a catalyst for growth along the I-Drive corridor,” said Cindy Campbell-Taylor, vice president of marketing, sales and public affairs at ICON Orlando 360. “As such, the new ICON Orlando name makes perfect sense as we introduce some key changes and position this iconic structure for the future.”

The new management is offering deals and special events as part of the change, including a $69 annual pass. Under the new ownership the capsules on the Orlando Eye will also be upgraded with Wi-Fi and immersive experience options.

The towering structure will officially light up as ICON Orlando on May 17, according to the release.

This summer the new high-tech Justice League: A Call for Heroes experience at Madame Tussauds Orlando debuts on May 25, and the Orlando StarFlyer, a massive swing ride that will give extreme thrill seekers one-of-a-kind, open-air views from 425 feet above the ground opens on June 1.

Later this year, ICON Orlando will debut a nightly light show that will incorporate the Orlando 360 complex fountains.

