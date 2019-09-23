Countdown on for 'Frozen 2' with release of second trailer

There's 60 days until "Frozen 2" comes out and the new trailer has us anxiously counting down.

The trailer starts with a look back to when Anna and Elsa were young kids and their parents were still alive. The girls are learning of a tale about a dark forest where something went wrong long ago.

An older Elsa then goes on to talk about there being a voice and then something happens.

The townspeople can be seen running through the wind and the leaves as Anna says, "Head for the cliff."

Pabbie (Ciarán Hinds), the troll who helped Elsa in the first film, claims the kingdom is not safe and that Elsa needs to find the one who has answers.

Elsa, Anna and the gang are off on a quest to help protect Arendelle.

Disney Animation tweeted the trailer saying, "Let go of the past. Answer the call. The brand-new trailer for #Frozen2 is here."

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.