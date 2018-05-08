Orange County leaders seek $1 million to bring Wrestlemania back

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and WWE superstars unveiled the WrestleMania title belt at Lake Eola on Wednesday, March 8.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County leaders are scheduled to vote on a plan to spend $1 million in hopes of bringing Wrestlemania back to Central Florida.

The city of Orlando hosted the event last year, and the county wants to lure the WWE back to the area in 2023 or 2025.

The event has an economic impact of about $150 million, according to officials.

Commissioners are also set to vote on spending another $2 million to host the Special Olympic Games in 2022.

The vote is scheduled for Tuesday.

