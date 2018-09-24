Disney fixes Princess Tiana's skin tone after complaints of whitewashing

Disney has decided to reanimate some of the scenes from the upcoming "Wreck-It Ralph" sequel after people and advocacy groups complained that animators lightened the skin and changed facial features of the movie's only black princess.

Princess Tiana, from Disney's 2009 "The Princess and the Frog" is briefly featured in the new "Wreck-It Ralph" sequel along with a slew of other Disney princesses. Disney released stills from the movie over the summer, and people were quick to point out that Princess Tiana looked a little different from her animation in her original movie. Specifically, people said that her skin tone was lightened and her nose was skinnier.

So, um...is this supposed to be Princess Tiana in Wreck it Ralph 2? pic.twitter.com/LxBkKjK6zw — The Great Blaxby. (@HunseckerProxy) August 9, 2018

According to the WSJ, after the social media backlash, animators at Disney immediately went back to the drawing board to reanimate the way Princess Tiana looked before the film's Nov. 21 release.

Disney asked the voice of Princess Tiana, Anika Noni Rose, to help weigh in on the animation process, along with representatives from Colors of Change, an advocacy organization that helps Hollywood include accurate racial representation in movies.

Colors of Change said in a statement that it was happy to see Disney “restore Princess Tiana’s image to that of an unapologetically black princess with full lips, dark skin and dark hair.”

The creation of Princess Tiana, @Disney's first Black princess marked a defining moment for how Black women and girls are presented in media, specifically in animated movies. We're glad @DisneyAnimation has committed to restoring Tiana to her original form to ensure authenticity. pic.twitter.com/O4LpuiQZSs — ColorOfChange.org (@ColorOfChange) September 20, 2018

People on social media are now praising Disney for doing the right thing, and thanking advocates for demanding that the studio do better.

Big news. Because of COC members and convos with @DisneyAnimation, Princess Tiana has been restored to her original depiction. Now when Black girls watch #WreckItRalph2, they’ll see Tiana and other princess of color that actually looks like them on screen #BlackGirlMagic pic.twitter.com/4ZPJm4aZyz — Rashad Robinson (@rashadrobinson) September 20, 2018

I know I was a small splash in a wave of outrage about Tiana's appearance but I feel like I helped make a lasting difference in animation and it feels good. https://t.co/Yw8qNXqfPp — Taylor Goethe (@InspectorNerd) September 21, 2018

