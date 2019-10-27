Disney re-releases classic video games and we're excited

Thanks to two companies, kids of the '90s will once again be able to take refuge in front of the TV and play their favorite Disney Interactive games until they can't see straight.

Remember the good old days when side-scrolling video games held your attention for hours? Well, make some room on your VHS shelf, Disney Classic Games: "Aladdin" and "The Lion King" will be making a comeback.

Game publishers Nighthawk Interactive and iam8bit have partnered to release versions of the classic 16-bit video games.

The two games will be sold for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The games will be on the shelves Oct. 29 and will set you back $29.99.

Did we mention these new games will be high resolution with multiple versions of the game? Have a level that you just can't beat? With watch mode you will be able to skip any part of the game.

For the collectors out there, classic Genesis and Super Nintendo versions will be included in a special release slated for Dec. 10. These versions will include classic packaging and manuals.

Looking to spend a little more? In 2020, iam8bit will be adding both titles to its Legacy Cartridge Collection. This means releasing an "Aladdin" Legacy Cartridge for Genesis and "The Lion King" Legacy Cartridge for SNES.

These limited-edition cartridges will include restored artwork and there will be only 4,500 of each.

If you want to snag one of these gems, they'll come with a $99.99 price tag.

In 2019 this may be your best shot at getting to play your favorite childhood games on present-day hardware, without downloading unofficial emulators.

You can pre-order the games now at Best Buy and Target.

