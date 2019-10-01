Drink from das boot at these Central Florida Oktoberfest events

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 186th Oktoberfest kicked off in Munich, Germany on Sept. 21 and runs until Sunday. But Floridians can enjoy the German festivities during the whole month of October with several events throughout Central Florida.
Oktoberfest started after the royal wedding of Prince Ludwig, later to become King Ludwig I, who married Princess Therese of Sachsen-Hildburghausen on Oct. 12, 1810. The celebration was open to the public and lasted five days, ending with a horse race outside the gates of Munich.
Children wore traditional Bavarian costumes and brought poems, flowers and fruits to the festival grounds to honor the royal family. The horse race was a success and in 1811, the Oktoberfest or the “October Festivals,” tradition was born.
Oktoberfest is the largest fair in the world and millions from all over the globe flock to this famous festival. In 2018 alone, 6.3 million people came to Deutschland to celebrate. There are about 167 fairground attractions and 17 beer tents, which seat a total of 120,000 people and all of the best German dishes you could ask for.
But you don’t need a plane ticket to partake in all of the Oktoberfest fun. There are plenty of events happening in your neighborhood to feel like you’re in Germany.
Here’s a list of the events and festivals happening locally.
Seminole County
2019 Central Florida Oktoberfest
Hosted by: Orlando German Club
When: Oct. 4, 5, and Oct. 25-26
Fridays 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays noon to 10 p.m.
Where: 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry
The German Society of Central Florida knows how to put on an authentic Oktoberfest, from the live German bands playing to the cold German beer, and all of the schnitzel and bratwursts you could desire. If want to take a piece of Germany home with you, there will be tents that sell souvenirs, clothing and a large selection of steins to celebrate Oktoberfest all year long. This event also offers special performance by the Orlando Trachtenverein, a local authentic Bavarian entertainment group will surely get you in the “tazen” mood.

Hollerbach’s Oktoberfest 2019
Hosted by: Hollerbach Willow Tree Café
When: Oct. 11-13 at 6 p.m.
Where: 205 E 1st St., Sanford
This family-owned restaurant, located in historical downtown Sanford, will be once again filled with lots of German beer and cheer. This German restaurant is known for its “Das Boot” and annual Oktoberfest street parties. They even have their own German clothing store if you forget your lederhosen or dirndls. They promise lots of Polka music, traditional cuisine and drinks.

12th Annual Winter Springs Artoberfest
Hosted by: Oviedo-Winter Springs Regional Chamber of Commerce and the City of Winter Springs
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 19-20
Where: Blumberg Boulevard, Winter Springs
Artoberfest is celebrating its 12th year at the Winter Springs Town Center. This festival features award-winning artists and offers crafts for the kids, too. You can explore all of the different tents they have to offer and listen to German music while eating traditional food. This event is fun and free for the entire family. Local German restaurant, Backhaus Orlando, even has its own food truck at the event. The eatery is known for its bakery and deli, but a variety of authentic cuisine is offered.
For more information, visit wsfota.org.
Orange County
5th Annual Crooked Can Oktoberfest
Hosted by: Crooked Can Brewing Company
When: Oct. 18-20, times vary
Where: Crooked Can Brewing Company at 426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden
This Winter Garden brewery is hosting its very own Oktoberfest for the fifth year. For three days, residents can enjoy the live entertainment, polka music, a beer garden and German food. This event is fun for the whole family. And for the third year, there will be a Oktoberfest Weiner Dog race with A Cause 4 Paws Rescue.

Avalon Park Oktoberfest
Hosted by: Downtown Avalon Park
When: Oct. 12, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Beer Garden Preview is 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 11
Where: 3680 Avalon Park East Blvd., Orlando
Downtown Avalon Park is offering a German-themed, fun and free family event. This Oktoberfest is complete with food trucks, a beer garden, bounce houses and games for kids. There will be German music by Europa and Alpine dancing by Schuhplatter Gruppe Alpen rose.

Booktoberfest
Hosted by: Orange County Library System
When: Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m.
Where: 101 E. Central Blvd., Orlando
All proceeds from the Booktoberest event benefit the Orange County Library System, which helps fund library programs and initiatives. You’ll have a chance to sample lots of beers from local breweries, taste the food from local restaurants, learn about the brewing process and test your skills with some trivia.

Hourglass Oktoberfest
Hosted by: Hourglass Brewing
When: Through October
Where: 2500 Curry Ford Road Suite 4, Orlando and 480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd. Suite 1020, Longwood
Hourglass Brewery will be hosting its first Oktoberfest at both of its brewing locations. You can dance the night away to German music while enjoying authentic German beer and food. There will be an Oktoberfest Stein available for purchase to commemorate the evening. There will be food and beer packages for purchase as well.

Blocktoberfest
Hosted by: Wall Street Plaza
When: Oct. 5, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: 25 Wall St., Orlando
The Wall Street Plaza in Downtown Orlando will be filled with lots of German beer, food and music for Blocktoberfest. You can test your muscles with the stein hoisting contest or enjoy the beer garden with the locals.

Lake County
Suncreek’s Oktoberfest 2019
Hosted by: Suncreek Brewery
When: Oct. 5-6 at 11 a.m.
Where: Suncreek Brewery at 790 Minneola Ave., Clermont
For the first time, this local Clermont brewery is hosting their very own Oktoberfest in historic downtown Clermont. They will have all kinds of fun, activities, and games for the whole family. There will be face painting, a German-themed contest, folk dancers, a live band and traditional food to enjoy.

Yalaha Bakery Oktoberfest
Hosted by: Yalaha Bakery
When: Oct. 20, noon to 5 p.m.
Where: 8210 County Road 48, Yalaha
Yalaha Bakery, known for its authentic breads and desserts, will be celebrating Oktoberfest like the Germans do, with lots of beer, polka music, venders and bratwursts hot off the grill.
Go to yalahabakery.com for more information.
Rocktoberfest
Hosted by: Tavares Chamber of Commerce
When: Oct. 12, 4 p.m. to 10pm
Where: 100 East Ruby St.,Tavares
If you want a little bit of everything, head to Wooton Park, where there will be a free live rock show, a beer garden, German food, a car show and corn hole.

Volusia County
Biketoberfest 2019
Hosted by: City of Daytona Beach
When: Oct. 17-20
Where: 126 East Orange Ave., Daytona Beach
More than 125,000 motorcyclists will flock to this event to enjoy the Florida weather, live music and racing at the Daytona International Speedway. The 27th Annual Biketoberfest will be a four-day rally offering vendors a place to showcase their merchandise and a chance for motorcyclists to cruise down State Road A1A.
Go to daytonabeach.com/biketoberfest for more details.
Funtoberfest
Hosted by: One Daytona
When: Oct. 12, 10 a.m to 9 p.m.
Where: One Daytona
This family event is fun for all ages. From the indoor pop-up market, to the beer walk, a 4K family fun and a beer dash, there will be so much to choose from. After you’re done running, you can enjoy German cuisine while listening to a live Bavarian band.

Oktoberfest at St. Peter Catholic Church
Hosted by: St. Peter Catholic Church
When: Oct. 3-6, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 359 W. New York Ave., DeLand
St.Peter Catholic Church brings the feel of Germany to your backyard with lots of the carnival rides, games, shopping, food and entertainment. You can relax in the beer tent or participate in the daily silent auction. This festival has a variety of rides, raffles, food trucks and fun for everyone in the family.

Prince of Peace Oktoberfest
Hosted by: Prince of Peace Catholic Church
When: Oct. 7-11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 600 S. Nova Road, Ormond Beach
What’s Oktoberfest without a ferris wheel and food? Since 1968, the Prince of Peace Catholic Church has brought the feel of Germany to Ormond Beach with its thrilling rides, fair food and local entertainment.
Go to popoctoberfest.com for more details.
Marion County
Ocala’s 4th Annual Oktoberfest
Hosted by: Reilly Arts Center
When: Oct. 5, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 829 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala
The Reilly Arts Center is hosting its fourth annual Oktoberfest at Tuscawilla Park. There will be lots of activities, games and contests for everyone to enjoy. There will be a beer garden to sample all of different kinds of German beer and live bands playing some of the best traditional German music to put you in a polka-dancing mood. If you’re up for a challenge, there will be a bratwurst eating contest, an axe-throwing contest and a beer stein hoisting contest to show off your skills.

Oktoberfest at the Town Square
Hosted by: Circle Square Commons
When: Oct. 4, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 8405 S.W. 80th St., Ocala, FL 34481
You can head on over to the Circle Square Commons for some cold German beer, live Bavarian bands and a variety of German cuisine to celebrate Oktoberfest right.

Osceola County
Celebration Town Center Oktoberfest
Hosted by: Celebration
When: Oct. 18-19
Where: 610 Sycamore Street, Celebration
Back for the 13th year, The Celebration Town Center will be covering Market Street with falling leaves to make you feel like you’re in Munich. There will also be live music from some local German and American bands, and if you get the urge to sing, they’ll also offer a yodeling sing-a-long for the crowd to participate in. Families can also take a hayride around the town center.

