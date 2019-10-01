Drink from das boot at these Central Florida Oktoberfest events

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 186th Oktoberfest kicked off in Munich, Germany on Sept. 21 and runs until Sunday. But Floridians can enjoy the German festivities during the whole month of October with several events throughout Central Florida.

Oktoberfest started after the royal wedding of Prince Ludwig, later to become King Ludwig I, who married Princess Therese of Sachsen-Hildburghausen on Oct. 12, 1810. The celebration was open to the public and lasted five days, ending with a horse race outside the gates of Munich.

Children wore traditional Bavarian costumes and brought poems, flowers and fruits to the festival grounds to honor the royal family. The horse race was a success and in 1811, the Oktoberfest or the “October Festivals,” tradition was born.

Oktoberfest is the largest fair in the world and millions from all over the globe flock to this famous festival. In 2018 alone, 6.3 million people came to Deutschland to celebrate. There are about 167 fairground attractions and 17 beer tents, which seat a total of 120,000 people and all of the best German dishes you could ask for.

But you don’t need a plane ticket to partake in all of the Oktoberfest fun. There are plenty of events happening in your neighborhood to feel like you’re in Germany.

Here’s a list of the events and festivals happening locally.

Seminole County

2019 Central Florida Oktoberfest

Hosted by: Orlando German Club

When: Oct. 4, 5, and Oct. 25-26

Fridays 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays noon to 10 p.m.

Where: 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry

The German Society of Central Florida knows how to put on an authentic Oktoberfest, from the live German bands playing to the cold German beer, and all of the schnitzel and bratwursts you could desire. If want to take a piece of Germany home with you, there will be tents that sell souvenirs, clothing and a large selection of steins to celebrate Oktoberfest all year long. This event also offers special performance by the Orlando Trachtenverein, a local authentic Bavarian entertainment group will surely get you in the “tazen” mood.



Hollerbach’s Oktoberfest 2019

Hosted by: Hollerbach Willow Tree Café

When: Oct. 11-13 at 6 p.m.

Where: 205 E 1st St., Sanford

This family-owned restaurant, located in historical downtown Sanford, will be once again filled with lots of German beer and cheer. This German restaurant is known for its “Das Boot” and annual Oktoberfest street parties. They even have their own German clothing store if you forget your lederhosen or dirndls. They promise lots of Polka music, traditional cuisine and drinks.



12th Annual Winter Springs Artoberfest

Hosted by: Oviedo-Winter Springs Regional Chamber of Commerce and the City of Winter Springs

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 19-20

Where: Blumberg Boulevard, Winter Springs

Artoberfest is celebrating its 12th year at the Winter Springs Town Center. This festival features award-winning artists and offers crafts for the kids, too. You can explore all of the different tents they have to offer and listen to German music while eating traditional food. This event is fun and free for the entire family. Local German restaurant, Backhaus Orlando, even has its own food truck at the event. The eatery is known for its bakery and deli, but a variety of authentic cuisine is offered.

For more information, visit wsfota.org.

Orange County

5th Annual Crooked Can Oktoberfest

Hosted by: Crooked Can Brewing Company

When: Oct. 18-20, times vary

Where: Crooked Can Brewing Company at 426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden

This Winter Garden brewery is hosting its very own Oktoberfest for the fifth year. For three days, residents can enjoy the live entertainment, polka music, a beer garden and German food. This event is fun for the whole family. And for the third year, there will be a Oktoberfest Weiner Dog race with A Cause 4 Paws Rescue.



Avalon Park Oktoberfest

Hosted by: Downtown Avalon Park

When: Oct. 12, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Beer Garden Preview is 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 11

Where: 3680 Avalon Park East Blvd., Orlando

Downtown Avalon Park is offering a German-themed, fun and free family event. This Oktoberfest is complete with food trucks, a beer garden, bounce houses and games for kids. There will be German music by Europa and Alpine dancing by Schuhplatter Gruppe Alpen rose.



Booktoberfest​​​​​​​

Hosted by: Orange County Library System

When: Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m.

Where: 101 E. Central Blvd., Orlando

All proceeds from the Booktoberest event benefit the Orange County Library System, which helps fund library programs and initiatives. You’ll have a chance to sample lots of beers from local breweries, taste the food from local restaurants, learn about the brewing process and test your skills with some trivia.



Hourglass Oktoberfest

Hosted by: Hourglass Brewing

When: Through October

Where: 2500 Curry Ford Road Suite 4, Orlando and 480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd. Suite 1020, Longwood

Hourglass Brewery will be hosting its first Oktoberfest at both of its brewing locations. You can dance the night away to German music while enjoying authentic German beer and food. There will be an Oktoberfest Stein available for purchase to commemorate the evening. There will be food and beer packages for purchase as well.



BlocktoberfestHosted by: Wall Street PlazaWhen: Oct. 5, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.Where: 25 Wall St., Orlando

The Wall Street Plaza in Downtown Orlando will be filled with lots of German beer, food and music for Blocktoberfest. You can test your muscles with the stein hoisting contest or enjoy the beer garden with the locals.



Lake County



Suncreek’s Oktoberfest 2019

Hosted by: Suncreek Brewery

When: Oct. 5-6 at 11 a.m.

Where: Suncreek Brewery at 790 Minneola Ave., Clermont

For the first time, this local Clermont brewery is hosting their very own Oktoberfest in historic downtown Clermont. They will have all kinds of fun, activities, and games for the whole family. There will be face painting, a German-themed contest, folk dancers, a live band and traditional food to enjoy.



Yalaha Bakery OktoberfestHosted by: Yalaha BakeryWhen: Oct. 20, noon to 5 p.m.Where: 8210 County Road 48, Yalaha

Yalaha Bakery, known for its authentic breads and desserts, will be celebrating Oktoberfest like the Germans do, with lots of beer, polka music, venders and bratwursts hot off the grill.

Go to yalahabakery.com for more information.

Rocktoberfest​​​​​​​

Hosted by: Tavares Chamber of Commerce

When: Oct. 12, 4 p.m. to 10pm

Where: 100 East Ruby St.,Tavares

If you want a little bit of everything, head to Wooton Park, where there will be a free live rock show, a beer garden, German food, a car show and corn hole.



Volusia County

Biketoberfest 2019Hosted by: City of Daytona BeachWhen: Oct. 17-20Where: 126 East Orange Ave., Daytona Beach

More than 125,000 motorcyclists will flock to this event to enjoy the Florida weather, live music and racing at the Daytona International Speedway. The 27th Annual Biketoberfest will be a four-day rally offering vendors a place to showcase their merchandise and a chance for motorcyclists to cruise down State Road A1A.

Go to daytonabeach.com/biketoberfest for more details.

Funtoberfest​​​​​​​

Hosted by: One Daytona

When: Oct. 12, 10 a.m to 9 p.m.

Where: One Daytona

This family event is fun for all ages. From the indoor pop-up market, to the beer walk, a 4K family fun and a beer dash, there will be so much to choose from. After you’re done running, you can enjoy German cuisine while listening to a live Bavarian band.



Oktoberfest at St. Peter Catholic Church

Hosted by: St. Peter Catholic Church

When: Oct. 3-6, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.​​​​​​​

Where: 359 W. New York Ave., DeLand

St.Peter Catholic Church brings the feel of Germany to your backyard with lots of the carnival rides, games, shopping, food and entertainment. You can relax in the beer tent or participate in the daily silent auction. This festival has a variety of rides, raffles, food trucks and fun for everyone in the family.



Prince of Peace Oktoberfest

Hosted by: Prince of Peace Catholic Church

When: Oct. 7-11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 600 S. Nova Road, Ormond Beach

What’s Oktoberfest without a ferris wheel and food? Since 1968, the Prince of Peace Catholic Church has brought the feel of Germany to Ormond Beach with its thrilling rides, fair food and local entertainment.

Go to popoctoberfest.com for more details.

Marion County

Ocala’s 4th Annual Oktoberfest

Hosted by: Reilly Arts Center

When: Oct. 5, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

​​​​​​​Where: 829 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala

The Reilly Arts Center is hosting its fourth annual Oktoberfest at Tuscawilla Park. There will be lots of activities, games and contests for everyone to enjoy. There will be a beer garden to sample all of different kinds of German beer and live bands playing some of the best traditional German music to put you in a polka-dancing mood. If you’re up for a challenge, there will be a bratwurst eating contest, an axe-throwing contest and a beer stein hoisting contest to show off your skills.



Oktoberfest at the Town Square

Hosted by: Circle Square Commons

When: Oct. 4, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 8405 S.W. 80th St., Ocala, FL 34481

You can head on over to the Circle Square Commons for some cold German beer, live Bavarian bands and a variety of German cuisine to celebrate Oktoberfest right.



Osceola County

Celebration Town Center Oktoberfest

Hosted by: Celebration

When: Oct. 18-19

Where: 610 Sycamore Street, Celebration

Back for the 13th year, The Celebration Town Center will be covering Market Street with falling leaves to make you feel like you’re in Munich. There will also be live music from some local German and American bands, and if you get the urge to sing, they’ll also offer a yodeling sing-a-long for the crowd to participate in. Families can also take a hayride around the town center.



