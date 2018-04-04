Flo Rida to headline free Orlando concert

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hip-hop star Flo Rida is coming to Orlando for a free concert.

Flo Rida, along with opening act Tinashe, will perform at the Central Florida Fair on Saturday, April 14, from 6 to 10 p.m.

More Entertainment Headlines

The concert, sponsored by Orlando attorney Dan Newlin, is expected to attract more than 10,000 guests. The concert is a non-ticketed event, with no registration or RSVP required. There is no charge for entrance to the event and parking is also free.

“I’m super excited to bring one of the most popular performers of the past decade to Orlando for this free concert," Newlin said. "I wanted to put on a free event, and you don’t get much bigger than Flo Rida. It’s going to be a memorable night of fun, food and music for our community.”

Flo Rida, of Carol City, has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, and 29 of his songs have appeared on the Billboard 100, with three songs (“Low,” “Whistle” and “Right Round”) reaching the No. 1 spot.

Tinashe, a singer, songwriter, actress, record producer and model, will perform as the opening act. Her third studio album, “Joyride,” is set to be released in 2018.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.