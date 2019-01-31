Go vegan and you can win Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert tickets for life

Beyoncé and Jay-Z want you to go vegan, and they'll even throw in some free concert tickets for life if you do.

The power couple recently released a new contest called the Greenprint Project. Fans will have the chance to win concert tickets to every Bey and Jay show for the rest of their lives, as long as they commit to becoming a vegan.

Beyoncé's personal trainer, Marco Borges, released a new cookbook about the vegan lifestyle called "The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World." Bey and Jay wrote the forward to the cookbook, describing how much their lives have changed since becoming vegans.

All you have to do is commit to changing your current diet to a vegan diet in some capacity, like only eating plant-based meals at work, or simply doing a "meatless Monday."

If you want to take the plunge into veganism and want to see Beyoncé or Jay-Z every time they tour for the rest of your life, enter the contest here.

