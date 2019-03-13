Google Earth knows where to find Carmen Sandiego

ORLANDO, Fla. - Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego? Just check Google Earth.

The iconic title character of the classic video game and beloved globe-trotting TV show is part of a new game available only on Wednesday on Google Earth.

"The Crown Jewels Caper" lets players talk to locals and use the clues they drop to find Carmen's next location on the map while using a camera to zoom around and see the sights.

Enjoy the flashback and give it a try by clicking here.

