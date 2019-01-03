Have a laugh at these Orlando-area comedy venues

From stand-up comedy to improvised comedy, there are dozens of places in Central Florida to catch your favorite comedian and support the local art scene. If you are ready to have your gut hurt with laughter, check out this list of some of the best comedy venues in the greater Orlando area.

Sak Comedy Lab, Orlando

Sak Comedy Lab has been voted Orlando’s Best Improv Comedy Club since 1991 by the Orlando Weekly. The comedy lab is in the heart of downtown Orlando on South Orange Avenue.

“Sak offers a unique, spontaneous, interactive professional improv comedy show," Sak’s associate managing and education director John Hunter said.

Sak Comedy Lab has shows almost every night of the week. Hunter said Sak’s best-selling show is the "Duel of Fools," which is every Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. This is the best show for children and families to attend. The later shows: "Gorilla Theatre" and "Scharf & Waldon" are geared toward older audiences. "Pepe’s Truth or Dare Improv" is strictly for adults only.

Catch Sak Comedy Lab’s graduates perform every Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. Those shows are called "Lab Rats" and "Next Gen," and are family-friendly. Both shows are $7 per ticket. The Thursday, Friday and Saturday night shows are made up of Sak’s Professional Ensemble. Those shows range from $14 to $18 per ticket. Florida residents can receive a discount on most shows.

Sak Comedy Lab also offers comedy classes for teens and adults. Register for classes on Sak.com, including core, advanced and stand-up classes. Sak also offers classes for teens ages 12-15. The prices for classes ranges from $230 to $280 for eight classes.

“Our shows are a perfect balance of inspiring an audience member to say, ‘Hey, I bet I could do that,’ and ‘Oh, I could never do that,'" Hunter said.

What to know before you go:

Address: 29 S Orange Ave., Orlando, FL

Phone: 407-648-0001

Website: www.sak.com

AdLib Theatre, Winter Park

AdLib Theatre in Winter Park

AdLib Theatre is located on North Denning Drive in the heart of Winter Park, Florida. AdLib Theatre sets itself apart from other local comedy locations because it focuses strictly on long-form improv. Longform is about the story and lets performers explore more in-depth characters.

“AdLib Theatre is a female-led, professional alternative comedy venue, a full training program and 100 percent community,” said AdLib founder, Lauren Morris. She adds that AdLib is a great place to get away and laugh or a great place to build friendships.

“We provide a supportive and thriving community and live up to our slogan: Because life is unscripted," Morris said.

Shows happen almost every Saturday night at the AdLib Theatre. They start at 8 p.m. and the doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $7 online or $8 at the door.

Morris said the shows are geared towards adults.

AdLib Theatre also offers drop-in classes as well as full-course classes. The drop-in classes happen most Monday nights. They are $10 online or $15 at the door. You can also buy five classes for the price of four online. The full training and conservatory program price ranges from $100 to $175. Classes vary from three-week to six-week sessions. All classes are for adults only.

Know before you go:

Address: 200 N. Denning Drive, Suite 1, Winter Park, FL

Lauren Morris, Director

Email: adlibcomedy@gmail.com

Website: www.adlibcomedy.com

Dragonfly Studio 129, Ocoee

Chris Barry and Richard Paul perform at Dragonfly Studo.

Dragonfly Studio 129 is a new spot in Ocoee offering a unique opportunity for local artists, performers, musicians and comedians. It’s also home to a new show in Central Florida called, “It's Improvised at the 129! Hosted by Four First Names.” Four First Names is a duo comprised of Chris Barry and Richard Paul. The improvised variety show is co-produced with Elaine Pechacek, who is in residence at Dragonfly Studio 129.

“Dragonfly Studio 129 offers groups, like ours, a dynamic space to collaborate and create new work,” Richard Paul said. “There is nothing quite like our shows as we explore life through improv with humor and high attention to authentic experiences."

The show occurs on selected Fridays throughout the year. In 2019, the shows are scheduled for Jan.11, Feb. 15, March 15, April 26, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 20 and Nov. 8. All the shows start at 8 p.m. and last around two hours, and cost $10 - $12. The first show in January will feature several local comedy groups including Low Rider, Kombustible S’mores, The Audacity and Mama's Comedy Club. Most shows are family friendly, but strong language can happen.

Dragonfly Studio 129 said many things are in the works for the 2019 calendar year, including workshops. For more information about workshops, email: workshop@fourfirstnames.com.



What to know before you go:

Address: 129 W McKey St, Ocoee, FL 34761

Website: Dragonflystudio129.com and http://fourfirstnames.com/

Phone: 321-662-2311

Cole Space, Orlando

Cole Space in Orlando

Cole Space is a perfect place to come together for laughter, peace and friendship.

“Coal Space is a beautiful space where the comedy is the focus,” Coal Space owner Alexandra Sarton said.

All the shows at Coal are family-friendly, though strong language is sometimes used, Sarton said.



Each Monday Night, Coal Space offers a different improv show. The shows are called "Play With Me," "Causing A Scene," "HotSauce," and "Lady Jam." During "Play With Me," improvisers get the chance to play with a local professional comedian and performer. "Causing a Scene" is a mix of friends; some of them trying comedy for the first time. "HotSauce" is a show that has been in the Central Florida community for a couple of years and features three to four Central Florida teams each month, including the group that founded the night, Low Rider. "The Lady Jam" focuses on women in comedy. Each show is $5 and start at 8:30 p.m. on Mondays. The shows last anywhere between one to two hours.



Coal Space also offers workshops throughout the year. They are usually announced on Coal Space’s Facebook page, facebook.com/coalspaceorlando or website, www.coalspaceorlando.com. The comedy workshops are usually $10 per class.



Coal Space is also a yoga, meditation and music studio.



What to know before you go:

Address: 619 North Thornton Ave, Orlando FL 32803

Email: coalspaceorlando@gmail.com

Website: www.coalspaceorlando.com

Backspace, Orlando

Backspace in College Park

Backspace is a multi-purpose venue designed to host a variety of events and classes perfect for the College Park community. Backspace offer Paint Nights, Sensory Kids Nights, Crafting, Yoga, Improv and private events.

“I believe The Backspace offers an intimate casual space for improvisers to experiment, learn and grow as well as an affordable way for guests to experience the creative art of improv,” said Backspace owner Jill Anderson.

Backspace currently has two official shows each month: "Marvy Lemons Happy Hour" and "Kumbustable S’mores First Fridays." The "Marvy Lemons’" show happens every third Thursday of the month. The "Kumbustable S’mores" show happens every first Friday of the month. Both shows are improv comedy based that feature Central Florida performers. They both cost $5 and the doors open at 7:30 p.m. The shows last from one to two hours.

Backspace also offers adult based drop-in improv comedy classes on Tuesday nights. Those classes cost $8 per person.

What to know before you go:

Address: 1309 Edgewater Dr., Suite B, Orlando, FL 32804

Phone: 407-820-0640

Email: thebackspace2018@gmail.com

Website: www.thebackspace.org

Deadly Sins Brewery, Winter Park

Deadly Sins Brewery in Winter Park

Deadly Sins Brewery is located Jackson Avenue in Winter Park, Florida. Each night of the week, the brewery offers different forms of entertainment including trivia, comedy, food trucks, and music. Every first Wednesday of the month an improv group, Runaways, host a free improv show at Deadly Sins Brewing. Three teams play each show including the Runaways, which is an all-female improv group that formed three years ago in Orlando.



The shows start around 8 p.m. and are free for anyone to attend. Dogs are welcome to join the comedy party.



What to know before you go:

Address: 750 Jackson Avenue, #102, Winter Park, FL

Phone: 407-900-8726

Facebook: facebook.com/DeadlySinsBrew/

LKLDLive, Lakeland

Swan City Improv at LKLDLive in Lakeland.

LKLDLive is a venue, located on North Mass Avenue, which hosts many different forms of entertainment, including Swan City Improv. The comedy shows happen every first Friday of the month. There are two shows: "Top Swan" at 7:30 p.m. and "Swan City Cinema" at 9 p.m. They cost $10 for one show or $15 for both shows.

“Our comedy is family-friendly. We are fun and edgy for adults, but also widely enjoyed by our younger fans,” Swan City creator Aaron Burns said.

Currently, Swan City Improv does not offer comedy classes, but he Burns said they are looking into adding classes in 2019.

What to know before you go:

Address: 202 N Mass Ave, Lakeland, FL

Email: swancityimprov@gmail.com

Website: swancityimprov.com

Bonkers Comedy Club, across Central Florida

Bonkers Comedy Club is located in eight different cities across Central Florida: Orlando, Sanford, Daytona Beach, Ocala, Deltona, Oviedo, Downtown Orlando and Lady Lake. The club is known for its stand-up, which features well-known television and movie stars. Bonkers has been operating in Central Florida for more than 30 years.



Since there are eight different locations, show times and cost vary. The mangers of Bonkers said the best place to get all the information is by visiting their website.



What to know before you go:

Phone: 407-629-2665

Email: info@bonkerzcomedy.com

Website: Bonkerzcomedy.com

Orlando Improv, Orlando

Comedian Chris Redd at the Orlando Improv Comedy Club.

Improv Comedy Club and Dinner Theatre has been the career launching pad for dozens of the familiar faces of television and film for 40 years. The company has locations all across the United States, including Pointe Orlando. The theater’s website said Improv alumni includes Lily Tomlin, Robin Williams, Jonathan Winters, Adam Sandler, Jerry Seinfeld and Drew Carey.

Orlando Improv has comedy shows almost every night of the week. Most nights are stand-up, but there are open mic nights on some Wednesdays.



Orlando Improv also offers dinner options for patrons. Food is available to everyone immediately after the doors open. In addition, staff members will serve guests throughout the show. Orlando Improv offers reservations and can host big groups.

What to know before you go:

Address: 9101 International Drive Suite 2310, Pointe Orlando, Orlando, FL 32819

Phone: 407-480-5233

Website: http://www.theimprovorlando.com



Cinematique Theater, Daytona Beach

Cinematique Theater provides Volusia and Flagler areas with a broad-spectrum of film experiences, including independent, foreign, documentary and art-house movies. It also the home for the comedy group, Random Acts of Insanity.

Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe began "bringing the funny" to Central Florida in May of 2005 at Daytona State College. The initial troupe was comprised of eight members, but the size of the troupe has varied through the years. The troupe has performed in numerous venues to include theaters, restaurants, clubs, parks and events. They now mainly perform at Cinematique in Daytona, which is located on South Beach Street. The shows are held every Tuesday and random Saturdays throughout the year. The cover for the shows is $5, plus tax. Cinematique also offers food, wine and beer for patrons.



What to know before you go:

Address: 242 South Beach St, Daytona Beach, FL

Phone: 386-252-3118

Website: cinematique.org

