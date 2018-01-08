Justin Timberlake to visit Orlando as part of The Man Of The Woods Tour

ORLANDO, Fla. - Justin Timberlake will make a stop in Orlando as part of his The Man Of The Woods Tour, according to his website.

Timberlake will perform at the Amway Center on May 14. Presale tickets will be available January 24.

The North American tour will kick off March 13 in Toronto.

The Man Of The Woods Tour is named after Timberlake's forthcoming album "Man Of The Woods," set for release February 2. The new material will give a self-reflective look at his journey into fatherhood and offer up personal insight into his layered life experiences.

Timberlake is slated to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on February 4, his third time performing at the most watched musical event of the year, making it the highest number of appearances by an individual entertainer.

