2018 Central Florida concert lineup

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Whether you're looking for a full-scale music festival like the Electric Daisy Carnival, a large stadium show at the Amway Center or CFE Arena, a more intimate locale like the Hard Rock or the Dr. Philips Center, or anything in-between, Central Florida has diverse venues that attract a variety of artists for everyone.

Click through the gallery below to see a list of the upcoming performers making their way to the Central Florida area:

Dr. Philips Center

La La Land in Concert - Nov. 11, Tickets start at $35

Paramore - Dec. 5, Tickets start at 38.50

Jake Owen - Jan. 18, Tickets start at $35

Jackson Browne with Greg Leisz - Jan. 23, Tickets start at $49

Diana Krall - Feb. 3, Tickets start at $55

Rufus Wainwright - Feb. 7-8, Tickets start at $55



CFE Arena

The Moody Blues - Jan. 12, Tickets start at $38



House Of Blues

Niall Horan - Nov. 9, Tickets start at $131

Grizzly Bear - Nov. 15, Tickets start at $33

Keyshia Cole - Nov. 17, Tickets start at $39.50

The Front Bottoms - Nov. 19, Tickets start at $109

All Time Low - Nov. 28, Tickets start at $28.50

Luke Combs - Dec. 14, Tickets start at $20

Corey Smith - Dec. 29, Tickets start at $19

Tokio Hotel - Feb. 3, Tickets start at $37

Chase Rice - Feb. 8, Tickets start at $27.50

Blues Traveler - Feb. 10, Tickets start at $24



Hard Rock

The Killers - Jan 24



Amway

Imagine Dragons - Nov. 10, Tickets start at $77

Jay-Z - Nov. 11, Tickets start at $55

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull - Nov. 14, Tickets start at $26.95

Marc Anthony - Nov. 19, Tickets start at $81

Dead and Company - Dec. 7, Tickets start at $68

Trans-Siberian Orchestra - Dec. 16, Tickets start at $45

Katy Perry - Dec. 17, Tickets start at $47.50

Miranda Lambert - Jan. 19, Tickets not on sale yet

Lana Del Ray - Feb. 2, Tickets start at $54

Pink - Apr. 24, Tickets start at $214

Sam Smith - Jul. 11, Tickets start at $36.50

Shakira - Aug. 14 (rescheduled from Jan. 9), Tickets start at $47.50



The Social

Marc Broussard - Dec. 2, Tickets start at $20

David Ramirez - Dec. 12, Tickets start at $15



The Plaza Live

Hoodie Allen - Nov. 9, Tickets start at $30

6lack - Nov. 27, Tickets start at $27.50

The Mavericks - Nov. 30, Tickets start at $39.50

Music Festivals

Electric Daisy Carnival - Nov. 10-11, Tickets start at $109

Okechobee Music and Arts Festival - March 1-4, Tickets begin at $259

Runaway Country Music Fest - March 23-25, Tickets start at $89

Orlando Funkfest - April 29

