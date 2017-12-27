2018 Central Florida concert lineup

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Whether you're looking for a full-scale music festival like the Electric Daisy Carnival, a large stadium show at the Amway Center or CFE Arena, a more intimate locale like the Hard Rock or the Dr. Philips Center, or anything in-between, Central Florida has diverse venues that attract a variety of artists for everyone.
Click through the gallery below to see a list of the upcoming performers making their way to the Central Florida area:
Dr. Philips Center
La La Land in Concert - Nov. 11, Tickets start at $35
Paramore - Dec. 5, Tickets start at 38.50
Jake Owen - Jan. 18, Tickets start at $35
Jackson Browne with Greg Leisz - Jan. 23, Tickets start at $49
Diana Krall - Feb. 3, Tickets start at $55
Rufus Wainwright - Feb. 7-8, Tickets start at $55
CFE Arena
The Moody Blues - Jan. 12, Tickets start at $38
House Of Blues
Niall Horan - Nov. 9, Tickets start at $131
Grizzly Bear - Nov. 15, Tickets start at $33
Keyshia Cole - Nov. 17, Tickets start at $39.50
The Front Bottoms - Nov. 19, Tickets start at $109
All Time Low - Nov. 28, Tickets start at $28.50
Luke Combs - Dec. 14, Tickets start at $20
Corey Smith - Dec. 29, Tickets start at $19
Tokio Hotel - Feb. 3, Tickets start at $37
Chase Rice - Feb. 8, Tickets start at $27.50
Blues Traveler - Feb. 10, Tickets start at $24
Hard Rock
The Killers - Jan 24
Amway
Imagine Dragons - Nov. 10, Tickets start at $77
Jay-Z - Nov. 11, Tickets start at $55
Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull - Nov. 14, Tickets start at $26.95
Marc Anthony - Nov. 19, Tickets start at $81
Dead and Company - Dec. 7, Tickets start at $68
Trans-Siberian Orchestra - Dec. 16, Tickets start at $45
Katy Perry - Dec. 17, Tickets start at $47.50
Miranda Lambert - Jan. 19, Tickets not on sale yet
Lana Del Ray - Feb. 2, Tickets start at $54
Pink - Apr. 24, Tickets start at $214
Sam Smith - Jul. 11, Tickets start at $36.50
Shakira - Aug. 14 (rescheduled from Jan. 9), Tickets start at $47.50
The Social
Marc Broussard - Dec. 2, Tickets start at $20
David Ramirez - Dec. 12, Tickets start at $15
The Plaza Live
Hoodie Allen - Nov. 9, Tickets start at $30
6lack - Nov. 27, Tickets start at $27.50
The Mavericks - Nov. 30, Tickets start at $39.50
Music Festivals
Electric Daisy Carnival - Nov. 10-11, Tickets start at $109
Okechobee Music and Arts Festival - March 1-4, Tickets begin at $259
Runaway Country Music Fest - March 23-25, Tickets start at $89
Orlando Funkfest - April 29
