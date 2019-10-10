Saturday will officially be Wayne Brady Day in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has officially proclaimed Saturday as Wayne Brady Day in honor of the "Whose Line is it Anyway?" and "Let's Make a Deal" star who grew up in the area.

The date was chosen in connection with Brady's return to the City Beautiful on Saturday at the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center as part of the Wayne Brady Tour. Guests in attendance can expect a mixture of improvisational music and comedy sketches.

Brady is a Dr. Phillips High School class of 1989 graduate and worked both at Universal Orlando and Disney World in his younger years.

On the set of "Let's Make a Deal," Brady took a moment to recognize the honor of being appointed his own day.

"I just wanted to thank you, Mayor Dyer, the city commissioners and the city of Orlando, the city I claim as my hometown," Brady said. "Little guy from Tangelo Park, I never thought I'd see the day where I would have my own day in Orlando."

Tickets to Brady's performance can be purchased here.

