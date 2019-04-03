Once Orlando Eye, now ICON Orlando rebranded again as 'The Wheel'

ORLANDO, Fla. - ICON Orlando -- formally known as the Orlando Eye -- is getting another new name. Introducing, The Wheel.

The 400-foot wheel on International Drive has gone through a few ownership and branding changes since it opened in 2015. First it was the Orlando Eye, then it was the Coca-Cola Orlando Eye, then under new ownership it became ICON Orlando.

The 40-story Ferris wheel, with private air-conditioned capsules, was modeled after the London Eye on Westminster Bridge Road.

It's going to be hard to become iconic if visitors don't know what to call the attraction.

The I-Drive entertainment park will now be known as ICON Park as management plan to open two new restaurants and a food hall under the giant wheel.

Ox Grill, a contemporary restaurant, and Mikado, a sushi and hot pot concept, along with the Wheelhouse Market will open ahead of the summer tourist season, according to a news release.

The 20-acre property, will eventually have 40 restaurants, bars, shops and attractions around the park's central lawn, according to ICON Orlando CEO Chris Jaskiewicz.

Jaskiewicz, a commercial real estate investor from New York, has also brought food halls to Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The rebranding of The Wheel and ICON Park were "driven by the new additions and the growing variety of guest experiences," according to the news release.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.