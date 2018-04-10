Fire breaks out at Pirates Dinner Adventure in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County firefighters are investigating a fire that injured one person at the Pirates Dinner Adventure near International Drive.

The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the heart of Orlando's tourist district.

Witnesses said thick, black smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the attraction as crews arrived.

Firefighters said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Pirates Dinner Adventure is currently closed due to damage from Hurricane Irma.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

