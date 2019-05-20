Orlando artist undeterred by progressive visual impairment

ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite a progressive visual impairment, Orlando artist Libby Smith continues to paint colorful master pieces.



"I don't believe in you can't. I just don't," Libby Smith said.

Her "I can do" attitude turned her into an artist despite suffering from vision loss ever since she was 10 years old.



"I'm like the seventh diagnosed case in the world who had perisplenitis and up to eight months ago they didn't know what it was. They just found out that it's an autoimmune disease that affects the eyes," Smith said.



The diagnosis has continued to progress, but hasn't faded her passion.



To create her paintings, Smith has to get really close to the canvas -- about an inch away.



"Every time I pull out a color it's always a little bit different because I can't really see," Smith said.



The artists' home in Orlando is filled with her art work. Among her favorites is a painting of the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. Smith said it's because she can relate to the struggles Kahlo endured.

Libby Smith's painting of Frida Kahlo.

"She had this horrible disability and nothing would stop her, she had a mirror, her father put a mirror up and she painted what she saw. Nothing was stopping her," Smith said.Last January, Smith came up with a whole new concept."I created the 'Magical Beings' show. Each one of the magical being paintings has its own story," Smith said about the series of paintings, where she creates women with wings but they aren't about fairies."I want everybody to see that every single human being, I don't care what color you are or race, I don't care who you love, what your political affiliation is. It doesn't matter, every single human being on Earth is magical," Smith said.Since realizing nothing could be done to prevent full vision loss, Smith also started sculpting."What I would like is other people who are blind to be able to touch my work and know that it's not over. Keep working. You can do anything. I was told by blind services, you can't be an artist," Smith said. Decades later, she continues to prove them wrong."I love what I do and I'm not quitting, and I love it and that's my message to people, if you love something don't quit," Smith said.Currently there are 15 of Smith's paintings on display at Barefoot Spa in the Orlando neighborhood of Ivanhoe Village. Check out her work on Instagram @Lsmithstudio and on her website at libbysmithstudio.com.

