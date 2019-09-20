Predicting who will win big at this year's Emmy Awards

It's hard to believe that this year's Emmy Awards are right around the corner, and the night will surely be filled with TV's biggest stars.

With more TV shows available to stream and watch than ever before, landing yourself a nomination in any category is a triumph by itself, but as award show junkies know, there can only be one winner, and this year's race to the top is hotter than ever.

From "Game of Thrones" trying to win every award possible since this is its last year being eligible to the tightly packed race for best actress in a comedy series, we are here to break down all the tea and let you know what will probably win, and who should win.

Let's get into it.

Best drama series

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"Bodyguard" (Netflix)

"Game of Thrones" (HBO)

"Killing Eve" (BBC America)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Pose" (FX)

"Succession" (HBO)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

Will win: "Game of Thrones"

Should win: "Pose"

If one award is a guarantee on Emmy night, it's this one. "Game of Thrones" is a cultural phenomenon, and it's not going to end its historic run by failing to pick up some Emmys on the way out. Did the last season stink? It's debatable, but you can't count out the amount of work that went into making the show's swan song as epic as possible.

Lead actress, drama series

Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" (BBC America)

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder" (ABC)

Laura Linney, "Ozark" (Netflix)

Mandy Moore, "This Is Us" (NBC)

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve" (BBC America)

Robin Wright, "House of Cards" (Netflix)

Will win: Sandra Oh

Should win: Sandra Oh

Clarke may have had a better shot at this had fans not ended up hating what happened to her character during the last season of "Game of Thrones." Oh is a force of nature in "Killing Eve," and she already took home the award at this year's Golden Globes in January. This woman deserves it.

Lead actor, drama series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark" (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" (NBC)

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" (AMC)

Billy Porter, "Pose" (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us" (NBC)

Will win: Billy Porter

Should win: Billy Porter

This award has Porter's name written all over it. The competition isn't too intense, and Porter has made the most of being on the ground-breaking show "Pose." Get ready for him to strut his stuff while accepting the award. It will be so fabulous.

Supporting actress, drama series

Gwendoline Christie, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Julia Garner, "Ozark" (Netflix)

Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve" (BBC America)

Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Will win: Fiona Shaw

Should win: Gwendoline Christie

It's amazing that four women from "Game of Thrones" got nominations in this category, but there is a chance that they will all split the vote, letting Shaw or Garner take home the trophy. It would be incredible to see Williams win (who doesn't love Arya Stark), but the real tears would flow if Christie won, considering she submitted herself after HBO didn't.

Supporting actor, drama series

Alfie Allen, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul" (AMC)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul" (AMC)

Michael Kelly, "House of Cards" (Netflix)

Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us" (NBC)

Will win: Peter Dinklage

Should win: Peter Dinklage

Dinklage has won this award three times already, so it wouldn't be shocking if voters gave him the prize again for playing everyone's favorite imp.

Best comedy series

"Barry" (HBO)

"Fleabag" (Amazon)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

"Russian Doll" (Netflix)

"Schitt's Creek" (Pop)

"Veep" (HBO)

Will win: "Veep"

Should win: "Fleabag"

Not everyone watched Amazon's "Fleabag," so it seems like a long shot for this incredible comedy to win. This is truly a tough race, and you can make arguments for any of these shows to take home the trophy, but "Veep" is the veteran in this group, and just like "Game of Thrones," it ended this year. It would be a great win for a cast that made politics so dang funny.

Lead actress, comedy series

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me" (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" (HBO)

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll" (Netflix)

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag" (Amazon)

Will win: Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Should win: Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Just like the best comedy category, any of these actresses could win on Emmy night and would deserve it. Louis-Dreyfus has won this award for every season she's played the tyrant politician Selena Meyer, so why stop now? Louis-Dreyfus was yet again incredible in "Veep," and it would be the perfect way to celebrate the show ending. Would it be the gag of the century if Waller-Bridge or O'Hara won? Absolutely. But this one belongs to Louis-Dreyfus.

Lead actor, comedy series

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish" (ABC)

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday" (Showtime)

Ted Danson, "The Good Place" (NBC)

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

Bill Hader, "Barry" (HBO)

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)

Will win: Bill Hader

Should win: Ted Danson

Ted Danson has been amazing on "The Good Place" ever since the show premiered and totally deserves this award. There is a strong chance the veteran actor could pull through, but we have a feeling voters are going to give this one to Bill Hader. He's great in "Barry," and his show is a lot edgier than the quirky "The Good Place."

Supporting actress, comedy series

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Anna Chlumsky, "Veep" (HBO)

Sian Clifford, "Fleabag" (Amazon)

Olivia Colman, "Fleabag" (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW" (Netflix)

Sarah Goldberg, "Barry" (HBO)

Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Will win: Olivia Colman

Should win: Anna Chlumsky

After pulling a massive upset at this year's Oscars and winning best actress, don't be surprised if Colman wins this award. She's hilarious, witty, and who wouldn't love to see her give another off-the-cuff acceptance speech again? It's a shame Chlumsky has never won for playing Amy on "Veep." She's just so good.

Supporting actor, comedy series

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry" (HBO)

Tony Hale, "Veep" (HBO)

Stephen Root, "Barry" (HBO)

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Henry Winkler, "Barry" (HBO)

Will win: Tony Shalhoub

Should win: Tony Hale

The three nominations for Barry will likely split the vote, giving it to Emmys-favorite Shalhoub, who is honestly perfect in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." But just like Chlumsky, Hale deserves to win for playing Gary on "Veep." His acting in the show's last episode alone deserves all the awards. We will miss you, Gary.

Best limited series

"Chernobyl" (HBO)

"Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)

"Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

"Sharp Objects" (HBO)

"When They See Us" (Netflix)

Will win: "When They See Us"

Should win: "When They See Us"

All of these limited series are incredible, but nothing hit you to the core like Netflix's "When They See Us." Based off the Central Park Five and the false charges the young men faced, the mini series is a reminder of how much work still has to be done. If you haven't watched it yet, you may want to.

Best reality TV competition show

"American Ninja Warrior" (NBC)

"Nailed It!" (Netflix)

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)

"The Amazing Race" (CBS)

"The Voice" (NBC)

"Top Chef" (Bravo)

Will win: "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Should win: "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Mama Ru already took home the Emmy for best host of a reality competition show (again) and this pop culture phenomenon won the big award last year. Season 11 of "RuPaul's Drag Race" was nothing short of entertaining, so expect the queens to win again this year.

There are about a million other categories we could go through, but these are pretty much the highlights. Who do you think will win? Do you agree with our picks? Let us know below in the comments.

