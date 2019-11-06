Texas company 'Alamo Drafthouse Cinema' to open first Florida location

ORLANDO, Fla - Texas-based company "Alamo Drafthouse Cinema" is set to open its first Florida location in Orlando.

It's currently set to be built at the newest shopping center development "Vineland Pointe," which is at the junction of I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway, not far from Vineland Premium Outlets.

The area is currently under development and is bringing new shopping and restaurant options including the Cheesecake Factory, Ross, Target, Burlington, Lucky's Market and Louisiana-style restaurant Walk-Ons.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema says this location will be the first in Florida.

The company was first started in Austin, Texas and has since opened a number of locations across the country.

"What we set out to do was build a movie theater by fans, for fans. We got into the business because we love movies, and we were a little frustrated with our options as to what the movie theater experience was all about" said Tim League, CEO and founder of Alamo Drafthouse.

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema promises the best film, food and drink -- all in one seat.

Leaders take pride in offering dozens of beer and food offerings that are delivered straight to your seat.

Courtesy: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

The company website says there is no need to get up for a refill, guests simply raise an order card and a server will bring it to you.

Alamo Drafthouse is also known for is its strict zero tolerance for people texting, talking, arriving late and harassing others during a movie. Guests get one warning before they're tossed out without a refund.

The 10 screen theater is set to bring blockbusters, classics and indie films to Orlando's newest shopping center.

No opening date has been announced.

