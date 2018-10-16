The best horror movies and shows to stream on Netflix this Halloween

Since Halloween only comes around once a year, you've got to get your horror film binge watching in while you can. While a Halloween-themed movie like "Hocus Pocus" can be fun to watch, there is nothing better than getting a good scare on your couch.

Thankfully, Netflix has a slew of horror films that are a part of its "Netflix and Chills" promotion. There are classic horror films that defined the genre, and a ton of new scary movies that are blockbuster hits. Take a look at some of our favorite creepy movies that still make people scream in horror.

"The Shining"

You can't go through the Halloween season without watching this classic scary movie. Jack Nicholson has never been better, and he gave us the iconic "Here's Johnny" line that will haunt your dreams forever.

"The Witch"

"The Witch" follows a Puritan family living in the 1630s in New England. The family is banished from their Puritan settlement and must live on their own near a forest that may or may not be haunted by some supernatural forces. It's dark and twisted -- everything a good horror film should be.

"Hellraiser"

Remember this oldie? "Hellraiser" is a horror film that dips into fantasy with alternate dimensions and outlandish creatures. The film also went on to spawn nine sequels, so you know this has got to be good.

"The Sixth Sense"

Do you see dead people? Haley Joel Osment certainly did in this classic scary movie that went on to be nominated for six Academy Awards. This movie also cemented director and writer M. Night Shyamalan as a horror movie legend.

"The Conjuring"

The best part of "The Conjuring" is that it feels like you're watching one of those TV shows that follows ghost hunters in homes that are haunted. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga play real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, whose reports inspired "The Amityville Horror" stories. A second movie was released in 2016 and a third installment is on the way.

"The Haunting of Hill House"

This new horror series from Netflix just debuted and has people already squirming and freaked out. Netflix's adaptation of the horror story starts out more like a family drama, but slowly turns into scary thrills. Someone even described it as a spooky version of "This Is Us."

"Interview with the Vampire"

It's crazy to think that Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt played vampires in a movie in 1994, but they really did and the movie is still really good. The Gothic horror film also stars a young Kirsten Dunst, who was turned into a vampire in the film by Cruise and Pitt.

"Scream 4"

While we wish that all the "Scream" movies were on Netflix, "Scream 4" gets the gang back together and it's fun to see Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox back for another round. Campbell's Sidney Prescott is back in town and suddenly, Ghostface starts killing teenagers again.

"The Village"

One of M. Night Shyamalan's best films, "The Village" follows a group of people who live in a village but never leave it due to creatures that live in the woods beyond the village. Just like all of Shyamalan's psychological thrillers, "The Village" has a twist ending that is shocking.

"Cult of Chucky"

Just like the "Scream" movies, we wish all of the "Chucky" movies were on Netflix, but "Cult of Chucky" is the newest installment of the horror franchise and is pretty scary. Plus, there is a cameo from the brilliant Jennifer Tilly, who plays Chucky's girlfriend, Tiffany.

"Children of the Corn"

Another Stephen King novel that was turned into a movie, "Children of the Corn" is a classic horror film that has gone on to scare people for generations. There's nothing scarier than a bunch of kids murdering their parents, right?

