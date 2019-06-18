These tweets about the realistic 'Lion King' film posters will have you laughing at your desk

In just another month or so, fans of the beloved movie "The Lion King" will likely flock to their local theaters to see the new live-action version of the popular Disney film.

This movie is projected to be among the highest-grossing of the year, but it's already drawing some criticism.

While it may be considered "live action," the movie is, of course, made entirely by computers and animators. As with all of Disney's live-action remakes, animators are trying to make the characters look and feel as real as possible. Well, that goal was definitely achieved with these new posters.

The posters show realistic animals with the name of the voice actor portraying that character in the upcoming reboot. The characters look like their real-life counterparts, and it's starting to bug a lot of the fans. Some feel as though it isn't very creative.

All in all, Twitter had some fun with this one, with one person Tweeting:

"I always knew Timon was a meerkat but now that I’ve seen him as an actual meerkat, I’m really confused that he is in fact, a meerkat .. a small, tiny little meerkat also PUMBAA IS THE STUFF OF NIGHTMARES."

Check out some of our other favorites below.

Some consider the posters just pictures of animals.

I’m all here for this Lion King reboot...but...these posters are....just...pictures of animals... pic.twitter.com/fY1Nzc2B1O — Evan Ayres (@nobodycAYRES) May 30, 2019

cracking up at these Lion King posters that are just nondescript animal photos with celebrity names above them pic.twitter.com/FhCfHyTaW9 — Jeff M (@bananafactory87) May 30, 2019

One tweet showed us what other popular Disney characters would look like, if they got the "Lion King" poster treatment.

Inspired by the new Lion King posters to do some other disney characters lmk what you think. pic.twitter.com/1xeKGd7tTV — Joseph Gribbin (@JoeGribbs) May 31, 2019

Another person compared the posters to a popular magazine for children.

Those new Lion King posters look like Zoobooks covers pic.twitter.com/EvDMMSZPUN — LifelineTheHedgehog (@HedgieLifeline) May 31, 2019

Pumbaa may haunt your dreams after you leave the theater -- that is, if you've never seen a living warthog before.

Disney has unveiled the new #LionKing posters!



Erm ... is it just me or is #Pumba now the stuff of nightmares! 🙈



* Runs off Superfast to download the original Lion King to erase memory of this new monstrosity 🙈😩 pic.twitter.com/PcnflcUEnN — Superfast SouthYorks (@superfastSY) May 31, 2019

Lastly, did we need visuals of chacters when we already knew what they looked like?

david attenborough has been out here showing us what lions look like for decades now, but go off disney, I guess https://t.co/eaWFO5OZQx — ≠ roxanna ≠ roxanne ≠ roxy (@roxana_hadadi) May 30, 2019

Graham Media Group 2019