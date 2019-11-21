Active duty, retired military eat free at Logan’s Roadhouse Wednesday afternoons through end of year
Military members, veterans also eligible for 10% discount every day
Logan’s Roadhouse is offering a free meal with the purchase of another entrée to active duty and retired military members every Wednesday afternoon through the end of the year.
Guests who dine in uniform or who show a military ID can choose a free entrée with the purchase of a second one from 3-6 p.m. each Wednesday through the end of 2019. Military members and veterans are also eligible for a 10% discount every day.
“At Logan’s Roadhouse, we are proud to serve the U.S. military personnel who bravely serve us,” said Brad Jacobus, chief marketing officer of Logan’s Roadhouse, in a press release. “Every American Hero Wednesday, we invite these deserving men and women to visit Logan’s Roadhouse so that we can honor them with a free meal and a genuine ‘thank you.’”
Now through Dec. 31, Logan’s Roadhouse will also be asking customers to donate to a veteran-related charity. The restaurant chain is partnering with Folds of Honor to collect donations for educational scholarships for spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members.
There are three Central Florida Logan’s Roadhouse locations:
- 3060 W. Sandlake Road, Orlando, FL 32819
- 5925 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, FL 34746
- 2621 SW 19th Avenue Road, Ocala, FL 34474
