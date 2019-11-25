On the surface, it appears that Michael Bloomberg can’t make up his mind.

For a majority of his life, he was registered as a Democrat, but that changed in 2001 when he decided to run for Mayor of New York City as a Republican.

Bloomberg won that election and was a Republican until 2007, when he left that party to become an Independent.

In 2018, Bloomberg re-registered as a Democrat and on Nov. 24, announced he was joining the crowded field of candidates seeking the party’s nomination for president.

It was another change in stance for Bloomberg, who said in March he was not going to run for the Oval Office.

But Bloomberg is in the race now, and he hopes his background in business and serving three terms as Mayor of New York City will appeal to voters, especially since he joined the fray late and has some catching up to do.

Money certainly shouldn’t be an issue for Bloomberg, who has a net worth of nearly $60 billion.

Before starting a political career, Bloomberg built his fortune by co-founding a global financial services, software, data and media company.

Michael Bloomberg file

Age: 77

State: New York

Family: Two daughters

Background: Bloomberg is one of the richest men in the world, with a net worth of almost $60 billion. He amassed his fortune as CEO of a global financial services, software, data and media company. Bloomberg served three terms as Mayor of New York City between 2001 to 2013.

Website: mikebloomberg.com