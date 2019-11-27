Even though we still have some time before Cyber Monday, when it comes to the massive sales and discounts, there’s no such thing as being TOO prepared.

We thought we’d round up a list of all the best promotions we’ve seen so far.

Bookmark this list, or be sure to check back at some point as the “holiday” draws nearer, as we’ll be updating it with deals and sales as we learn about them.

Worth noting: Some of these are live already and some you’ll have to wait on. Click through to learn more from each store or retailer’s website.

Happy shopping!

1.) Old Navy: Because we could always use some more clothes.

Just like for Black Friday, the clothing store is expected to offer 50% off everything. Can’t mess with that!

2.) Multiple retailers online: The DualShock 4 and Xbox One controllers.

Tech site The Verge reports these will be available for $39.99 (they typically run $59-$69). These controllers work for the PS4 and Xbox One consoles, respectively.

Additionally, they now have official support for PC, macOS, Android 10, Apple TV (with the tvOS 13 update) and iOS 13 devices, the site said.

3.) Home Depot: Anyone need a microwave?

We found this over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking, in stainless steel, for quite the steal.

Get the deal.

Now $218, marked down from $399 for a savings of $181.

4.) Target: TV time!

We found this Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K UHD TV, which looks like a beauty.

Get the deal.

Now $479.99, marked down from $829.99 for a savings of $350.

5.) Best Buy: Tis the season for gifting tablets.

We loved this Samsung Galaxy tablet S4 -- 10.5 inches and 64GB -- for a bargain of a price.

Get the deal.

Now $449.99, marked down from $649.99 for a savings of $200.

6.) Walmart: If you haven’t turned your home “smart” already …

Check out this Google smart TV kit: Google Home Mini and Chromecast.

Get the deal.

Now $45, marked down from $74 for a savings of $29.

7.) Amazon: We love this speaker.

It’s a Sonos Play:5 Speaker and it looks awesome!

Get the deal.

This will be available Dec. 2 for $399, marked down from originally $499 for a savings of $100.

What did we miss? Anything you have your eye on in particular? Let us know in the comments and we just might include your submission in this very story.