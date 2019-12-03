Get your skin looking flawless for the holidays

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

You’re going to be seeing a lot of family and friends over the next few weeks as holiday parties start happening, and you’ll surely want to look your best.

Having fresh and glowing skin is not an easy task, but with a few tips and excellent products to use, you can be looking your absolute best in just a few weeks.

1. Wash your face.

This is one of the easiest ways to have your skin looking great, but a lot of people forget to do it. An easy way to remember to wash your face is do it every time you brush your teeth. You will build a healthy habit of it and your skin will thank you later.

2. Make sure you hydrate your skin.

After washing your face, you should keep it hydrated with a lotion or cream. Your skin can dry up so easily after being washed, so applying lotion to your face will keep it hydrated for hours.

3. Use a trusted product to fight aging lines.

Getting rid of aging lines or bags under your eyes will immediately have you looking fresh, and skin products, such as Plexaderm, can work wonders. Just apply the serum to your clean skin and you’ll see results over time that you’ll love.

You can erase lines that form over years around your eyes, mouth, nose and chin. Just take a look at some of the before and after photos in the video above and you’ll see what we’re talking about.

You can get a bottle of Plexaderm 50% off and free shipping right now.

Just use these tips and we bet you’ll be getting tons of compliments on how relaxed, flawless and vibrant you’re looking.