Look up! Full moon peaks on 12/12 at 12:12

Published: December 11, 2019, 8:09 am Updated: December 11, 2019, 8:37 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re into numerology, this full moon is for you.

The last full moon of the decade, called the Cold Moon or Long Night’s Moon, will take place Thursday, December 12, at 12:12 a.m. Yes, 12:12 on 12/12.

Citing the Farmer’s Almanac, CBS Miami reported that the number 12 has special significance.

In numerology, the number 12 corresponds to completion, perfection, harmony, motivation, achievement and independence.