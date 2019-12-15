Iconic Budweiser Clydesdales making stops in Central Florida this month

ORLANDO, Fla. – Since 1933, Americans have been following the hitch to keep up with the legendary Budweiser Clydesdales, and this month, the hitch is making stops in Central Florida.

The living legends, which have been symbols of Budweiser and American spirit since they were first introduced in 1933 to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition, are known for their appearances in parades, dozens of Super Bowl commercials and even presidential inaugurations.

This time, though, the eight-horse team is bringing the famous red, white and gold beer wagon and its very adorable Dalmatian mascot for a tour of Central Florida.

Here’s how you can catch the Clydesdales this month:

When Where Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. 5700 Block of Fun Spot Way

Orlando, FL Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. 8300 Block of International Drive

Orlando, FL Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. 5700 Block of West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

Kissimmee, FL Jan. 2 at 4 p.m. 1300 Block of 9th Street

St. Cloud, FL Jan. 3 at 4 p.m. 400 Block of West Church Street

Orlando, FL

Learn more about the history of the iconic Clydesdale horses here.