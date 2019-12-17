These companies offer perks in exchange for your old clothes, other items

ORLANDO, Fla, – If you’re doing your seasonal purge to free up some space around the house, it may be quickest and easiest to throw all your items into a bag and toss it, but some companies want you to think twice about that.

In fact, many of them want your used items. So much so that they’re offering incentives for you to donate them.

If you’re looking to get rid of clothing, electronics or other items around the house, here are a few retailers with perks exclusively for those who recycle their used items:

The North Face

The North Face: You can receive $10 off a purchase of $100 or more when you bring your old clothing and shoes to a North Face location.

Levi’s

Drop an item of clothing or shoes in the collection box at your local Levi’s store to receive a voucher for 20% off a single regular-priced item in the store.

H&M

Fill a bag with textiles of any kind, including odd socks, worn-out T-shirts and old sheets, and bring it to your local H&M store to receive a discount card for 15% off your next in-store purchase.

Patagonia

If your used Patagonia clothing is still in good condition and functions perfectly, you can trade it in through WornWear.com for credit toward purchases in Patagonia retail stores, on WornWear.com and Patagonia.com.

Burlington

As part of its annual coat drive, Burlington offers shoppers who donate a coat 10% off their entire in-store purchase for a limited time. Because this coat drive is seasonal, you should contact your local store to see if the offer is active before you head over to donate.

MAC

Return six MAC containers to your local MAC makeup counter or MAC Cosmetics online to receive a free lipstick of your choice.

Lush

Lush: Get a free face mask when you gather five or more plastic pots that had originally held a liquid product and trade them in at your closest Lush location.

Best Buy

The tech store offers all kinds of different rewards for all types of different tech items.

You can get discounts on certain items when you bring in other ones. For example, you can save 15% on some printers when you bring in a used one to be recycled. You can also see how much your piece of technology is worth before recycling it and Best Buy may allow you to trade it in for a Best Buy gift card.

Amazon

Through the Amazon Trade-In program, customers can get an Amazon gift card in exchange for thousands of different eligible items, including Amazon devices, electronics, books, games and more.

ThredUP

This is a service that allows you to do a lot of good. If you want the chance to make some money, order a clean out kit from ThredUP, fill it with your high-quality clothes, shoes, purses and other accessories and mail it back to them. They’ll inspect your items and give you cash or credit for the ones they accept. You can choose to have the items that aren’t accepted either sent back to you for a fee or donated. If you’re not worried about the money and would like to support a certain cause, you can fill a few bags and send them to ThredUP anyway. They’ll give $5 for every bag of donated items on your behalf to a charity of your choice.

Staples

Sell your old phone, tablet or laptop to Staples in three easy steps. First, find the device and answer a few questions to get a quote. If you decide to go through with getting rid of your item, Staples will send you a pre-paid shipping label. Once they receive and check your device, the company will email you a Staples eCash card.

Office Depot & Office Max

Members of Office Depot and OfficeMax's free Recycling Rewards program can earn $2 back for every used ink and toner cartridge (limit 10 cartridges per month) if they spend $10 on qualifying purchases in the same month. Members are paid out monthly with reward certificates online.

Any of the links above should explain exactly how your used items will be recycled or donated for future use.

Of course, you can always donate clothing to a consignment shop or just donate it to a nonprofit out of the kindness of your heart.

If you know of any other perks or programs companies use to encourage recycling, let me know at BVolz@wkmg.com.