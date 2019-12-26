Here’s how to safely dispose of your Christmas tree, other holiday decor

ORLANDO, Fla. – The holidays are coming to an end, which means the Christmas trees, stockings and other holiday decor will soon come down until it’s time to do it again next year.

If you’re not ready to part with them just yet, that’s fine. Taylor Swift says it’s OK to leave the Christmas lights up until January, but after that, it just gets dangerous.

In fact, more than 29% of home fires that begin with Christmas trees occur in January, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

When you do decide to take the tree down and kick off the new year, Florida officials want you to know the right way of doing it.

“A live Christmas tree can go up in flames in an instant, so it’s critical that you remove your tree and store your decorations quickly after the holidays," Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said.

Before anything else, Patronis recommends you safely remove all lighting and make sure there aren’t any broken bulbs when you pack the lights up and prepare to store the lights in a dry place.

Once you’ve packed up anything you plan to keep for next year, get rid of any live trees or disposable decorations-- but do it safely.

“It’s important to keep your live trees and other disposable decorations away from your home while awaiting trash pickup,” Patronis said. "Always remember that dried wood and pine needles can be a fire hazard.”

Not sure where to put your tree or lights once you’re done using them?

Patronis offered the following four tips to safely store and dispose of any holiday items: