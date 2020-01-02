SeaWorld brings back preschool card: Kids 5 and under get in free

SeaWorld and Aquatica in Orlando have brought back the preschool card in 2020, allowing children ages 5 years and younger into the theme parks for free for a year.

Act fast, as you must register online for the promotion online by Feb. 3.

To obtain the offer, you must do the following: Register online and then take your online registration confirmation to the park, along with your child’s birth certificate or travel passport and a Florida resident ID before March 31.

This offer is only available to Florida residents and does not include free parking, discounts or any separately ticketed events. There are no blackout dates with this card.

Families can get the same preschool card for Busch Gardens and Adventure Island as well.