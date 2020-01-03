Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got up to $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3301 S. Kirkman Road (Kirkman North)

Here's a 1,105-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 3301 S. Kirkman Road that's going for $1,410/month.

In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher, a fireplace and hardwood floors. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2333 Lake Debra Drive

Located at 2333 Lake Debra Drive, here's a 1,278-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,414/month.

The residence comes with a balcony and a walk-in closet. The building offers a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.

1404 Clay St.

Listed at $1,415/month, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1404 Clay St.

Building amenities include outdoor space and garage parking. The apartment also includes hardwood floors and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $65 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

2201 Edgewater Drive (College Park)

Finally, here's a 656-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 2201 Edgewater Drive that's going for $1,425/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a gym. Also, expect to find hardwood floors and a dishwasher in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

