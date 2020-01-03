The 3 best traditional American spots in Orlando

In search of a new favorite traditional American spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top traditional American spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Shakers American Café

photo: tracy a./yelp

First on the list is the Shakers American Café. Located at 1308 Edgewater Drive, the breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot is the highest-rated traditional American restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 323 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lee and Ricks Oyster Bar

photo: rogelio s./yelp

Lee and Ricks Oyster Bar, located at 5621 Old Winter Garden Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American and live/raw food spot, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 531 reviews.

3. Avenue Gastrobar

photo: minou a./yelp

Avenue Gastrobar, a gastropub and traditional American spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 465 Yelp reviews. Head over to 13 S. Orange Ave. to see for yourself.

