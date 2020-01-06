Caught on camera: Bear makes midnight garbage-snack run

EUSTIS, Fla. – A Eustis family caught a furry encounter on video when a young bear visited their home in search of food.

Quan Nguyen, who lives near Eustis Middle school, said he woke up to find his garbage knocked over and trash littered everywhere. When he checked his home’s security cameras, he saw a young bear tip over the can, flip the lid, and take off with a bag full of garbage.

Nguyen said the bear seemed hungry and may have been frightened by construction near his home. He said his kids are cleaning up the furry thief’s mess, totally unbothered that the bear made a midnight visit.

