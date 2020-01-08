Girl Scout Cookie season is here with new flavor

It’s Girl Scout Cookie season and there’s a new cookie in town: Lemon-Ups.

These are not to be confused with lemonades. They are two different cookies promising the same great Girl Scout cookie taste.

The Lemon-Ups are crispy lemon wafers and have positive messages baked into them like, “I am a leader” and “I am a go-getter.”

That’s not the only new feature this year.

The entire Girl Scout Cookie lineup comes in new packaging in 2020.

Will you be giving this new flavor a try or sticking with your favorite?