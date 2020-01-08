Orlando's 5 best spots to indulge in seafood

Need more seafood in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end seafood sources in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Ocean Prime

Photo: ocean prime/Yelp

Topping the list is a location of the chain Ocean Prime. Located at 7339 W. Sand Lake Road, the steakhouse and New American spot is the highest-rated upscale seafood spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 461 reviews on Yelp.

Ocean Prime is part of the Cameron Mitchell Restaurants and was voted Best Bar by the Orlando Sentinel.

In the specialties section of its Yelp profile, the high-end restaurant explains what sets it apart: "Stunning settings and a vibrant energy, an impressive menu of seafood and prime cuts of steak, signature cocktails, a Wine Spectator-honored wine list and truly genuine hospitality make Ocean Prime Orlando an ideal place to socialize, talk business, celebrate and indulge."

2. The Osprey Tavern

Photo: Lani G./Yelp

Next up is Baldwin Park's The Osprey Tavern, situated at 4899 New Broad St. With four stars out of 350 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and New American spot, serving seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

Yelper Shilley T. wrote, "The oysters were grilled and seasoned in a citrus herb butter sauce that made [them] so palatable ... The restaurant itself is very beautiful and is definitely a great date night establishment!"

3. The Boheme

Photo: The boheme/Yelp

Central Business District's The Boheme, located at 325 S. Orange Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy restaurant, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 336 reviews.

Yelper Michael B., shared, "Super friendly service, straight forward food and a nice atmosphere! … For lunch, I usually go for [the] fried haddock sandwich, the cambozola bacon burger or that killer pumpkin seed salad with shrimp."

4. The Capital Grille

Photo: the capital grille/Yelp

This location of the popular chain The Capital Grille, a steakhouse and wine bar that offers seafood and more in Millenia, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 243 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4200 Conroy Road to try it for yourself.

Step inside and you'll be greeted by African mahogany paneling and art deco chandeliers.

The elegant decor provides "a warm, stately setting for our nationally renowned dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, and acclaimed world-class wines," notes the business in the specialties section of its Yelp profile.

5. Hemisphere Restaurant

Photo: Marc Aka Max H./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Hemisphere Restaurant, a local favorite with four stars out of 75 reviews. Stop by 9300 Jeff Fuqua Blvd. to hit up the bar and New American spot, which offers seafood and more, next time you're looking to splurge.

The restaurant offers neo-contemporary world cuisine, an extensive wine list and craft cocktails.

Curious to know more?

"Led by executive chef Jeffery Powell, Hemisphere's culinary team has designed a menu that infuses robust international flavors and seasonal local ingredients," per the bio section of the business's Yelp profile. "His travels with Hyatt Hotels & Resorts have enabled him to live, work and dine in varied destinations around the globe and widened his perspective when it comes to menu design and wine pairings."

