Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,800 get you?

100 W. Grant St. (South Orange)

Listed at $1,708/month, this 1,185-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 100 W. Grant St.

The unit offers a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. The building has secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

9492 Tawnyberry St. (LaVina)

Next, check out this 1,577-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residence that's located at 9492 Tawnyberry St. It's listed for $1,725/month.

The building has secured entry. The unit also includes stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $60 application fee.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Listed at $1,730/month, this 799-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 646 W. Smith St.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. Also, expect to find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

3211 S. Semoran Blvd. (Lake Frendrica)

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence located at 3211 S. Semoran Blvd. It's listed for $1,739/month for its 1,261 square feet.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, a gym, secured entry and assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

