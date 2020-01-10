The 4 best Italian spots in Orlando

In search of a new favorite Italian spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Orlando area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses benefit from free advertising. Daily spending at Orlando-area restaurants rose to $1,730 per business in the winter of last year, 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Mario's Pizza

First on the list is Mario's Pizza. Located at 7213 Curryford Road, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and chicken wings, is the highest-rated Italian restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 131 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mama Della's Ristorante

Next up is Florida Center's Mama Della's Ristorante, situated at 5601 Universal Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 227 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Trevi Pasta

College Park's Trevi Pasta, located at 2120 Edgewater Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pasta shop and Italian spot 4.5 stars out of 344 reviews.

4. Stasio's

Stasio's, a deli and Italian spot in Lawsona-Fern Creek, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 192 Yelp reviews. Head over to 210 N. Bumby Ave. to see for yourself.

