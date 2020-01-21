Here are the best Groupons for date night in Central Florida

From the foodie scene, theme parks and one-of-a-kind activities, it’s easy to find something to do in Central Florida but you usually have to be willing to fork up a decent amount of cash. Planning a date night, whether with a well-seasoned significant other or a new potential boo thing, could bring added pressure as you try to dazzle your date with an out of the ordinary experience.

Have no fear, Groupon is here to save the day and your date.

By making a quick account you can find a plethora of options and search based on your interests. We’ve already done some of the legwork and picked out some of the best deals for you.

Take a hot-air balloon ride

Aerophile can take you on a ride high in the sky at Disney Springs. ((Aerophile))

You’ve probably seen it at Disney Springs, a tethered hot air balloon among the restaurants and attractions teasing you to take a ride. The hand-painted balloon takes to the sky if the weather is just right.

Aerophile soars 400 ft. giving passengers a 360-degree scenic view of Central Florida and the Walt Disney World Resort. With over 4,300 reviews on Groupon, it’s earned a 4.6-star rating. The hot-air balloon can take up to 29 passengers, making it a great option for double dates too. The only downside is that the weather has to cooperate to make the most out of this experience.

Original Cost: $20 per person

Groupon Cost: $23 (for two people)

Fine print: You have to wait 24 hours to use the Groupon after you’ve purchased it.

Enjoy a fancy steak dinner

If you’re looking for a week-night option for a dinner-date, opt for a steak dinner and a bottle of wine at The Knife restaurant.

In Lake Buena Vista, you can enjoy a steakhouse dinner for two and take your pick from flank steak, top sirloin, ribs, house-made chorizo or other Argentine meats. Each person can get unlimited grilled meats, appetizers, sides and salad. Each person can pick a dessert too.

The only downside is that this deal is not valid on Mother’s or Father’s Day, Valentine’s Day, New Year’s Eve, or Christmas Eve. This lovely dinner may not be an option for holidays but makes a great option for anniversaries or milestones.

Groupon Cost: $50 (Monday-Thursday) | $55 Any Day

Fine print: Tax and gratuity are not included.

Let’s get active

(Associated Press)

Whether you have to include the kids or you really want to impress your new athletic Tinder date, Airheads Trampoline Arena is a fun option.

The place is jumping with trampolines. There’s also a climbing area, arcade, and specific areas for smaller children so you don’t have to worry about bumping into toddlers. Maybe just jumping sounds boring, but the trampolines add some air to basketball or you can play a pick-up game of dodgeball.

If it’s your first time visiting such a park, someone can go over safety tips with you before you grab your grip socks and go. They’ve even posted a handy guide to explain how you can prepare for a bouncy experience.

Original Cost: $21.99 (per person)

Groupon Cost: $38 (for two)

Fine print: Cost of grip socks not included. You’ll have to pay taxes during your visit.

Sip some wine

FILE - In this June 16, 2016, file photo, bottles of wine are displayed during a tour of a state liquor store, in Salt Lake City. According to federal health statistics, Americans are drinking more now than when Prohibition was enacted a century earlier. Whats more, its been rising for two decades, and its not clear when it will fall again. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

For a low-key date option, consider sipping on wines from across the globe at The Wine Room. It’s one of Winter Park’s most notable attractions on Park Avenue.

You use a sampling card that you load up with cash and glasses to try wine from any of its wine dispensers. It’s like the Dave and Buster’s of wine.

You can choose to taste, fill your glass halfway or sip on a full glass of your choice of wine. Each option requires you to insert your sampling card into the dispenser and pay a small fee. Tastes range from $2 to $4. Depending on how fancy the wine is, you can pay up to $12 a glass but prices usually hover around $7 to $9. There are also small plate food options and cheese plates to pair with wine.

Good news, if you don’t drink through your wine credits you can always save your sampling card for next time. You can share your card and wine credits too.

Original Cost: $3 for sampling card, load up card as needed

Groupon Cost: $39 for $60 credit toward wine samples

Fine print: You can only repurchase this deal every 120 days.

Bowling may be up your alley

(File photo) (Kings Bowling)

In Orlando’s tourist district is a bowling alley where retro meets modern. With 22 lanes and a menu of items and fully-stacked bar, Kings Bowl provides a fun and date-like atmosphere that provides a great option for a day date or evening affair.

The bowling alley doubles as a massive entertainment complex with pool tables, a shuffleboard table, ping pong tables and plenty of TVs. When it comes to Groupon you can choose your deal to enjoy all Kings Bowl has to offer.

Original Cost: Visit website for mix and match pricing.

Groupon Cost: Ranging from $29.99-$60

Take your matey to a show

Pirates Dinner Adventure promises a Broadway-style show with a three-course meal. ((Pirates Adventure Dinner))

This could be a fun family event, but if you’re looking for a dinner show within budget, this could tickle your fancy.

Pirate’s Dinner Adventure promises a show filled with pyrotechnics and lights that will transport you to a lagoon and a ship filled with dangerous drama. The audience is split, left cheering for their mascot as the Broadway-scale show unfolds on board.

You can watch the jaw-dropping show while enjoying a three-course meal. Pick between a chicken meal or vegetarian pasta plate, and enjoy your choice of soup or salad with dessert. You can even stay after the show and party like a pirate with the Buccaneer’s Bash Dance Party.

Groupon has a few deals available for Pirate’s Dinner Adventure.

Original Price: $39.95 adult general admission ticket

Groupon Price: $29 adult general admission ticket

Go on a thrilling adventure

Nona adventure park is one of Lake Nona’s newest attractions and thrill-seekers call it a fun experience anyone can enjoy, just read the reviews.

The park’s adventure tower is a sky-high maze complete with swinging ropes and challenging turns to create an exciting and risky date that would leave you laughing. This is perhaps for the more adventurous types that enjoy hiking or biking, but Nona Adventure Park takes those experiences and adds inflatables and ropes to it. The park advertises itself as the ultimate outdoor adventure.

Original Price: $20 for one person, two-hour session

Groupon Price: $46 for two people, unlimited time

Fine Print: Groupon is only for ropes tower. You must arrive 30 minutes before you expect to climb.

Unleash your inner Picasso

(File) ((Yaymaker))

Plan a creative date night at the Original Paint Nite where you can take a blank canvas and with some instruction paint a masterpiece. You get to keep it too.

It’s a great date for those who may struggle with taking a creative approach to outings. You can sip wine or enjoy a beer while painting an already planned masterpiece. They’re consistently planning events around Orlando so you can find a location closest to you.

It’ll take a bit of coordination and planning, but its an affordable way to get messy with colors and make your own keepsake.

Original Price: $35 per person

Groupon Price: $27 per person

Fine print: You have to make a reservation on Yaymaker.com. Groupon does not cover tax.

No matter what you choose to do, you do have to express that you have a Groupon upon arrival -- don’t wait until payment. As an added factor, if you’re going on a date for the first time, avoid trying to make the other person feel like they’re not worth the full price. Feel out if the other person is OK with you using a coupon. Saving money is always a good thing but accidentally coming off as a cheap date may not be worth shaving off a few dollars.