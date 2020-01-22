The 4 best Japanese spots in Orlando

Looking for a sublime Japanese meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

People in the Orlando area tend to spend more in the winter at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer reviews. Daily spending at Orlando-area restaurants grew to $1,730 per business in the winter of last year, 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

photo: lynn s./yelp

First on the list is The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar. Located at Universal Citywalk Orlando, 6000 Universal Boulevard in Florida Center, the sushi bar, which offers burgers and more, is the most popular Japanese restaurant in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 2,302 reviews on Yelp.

2. Kabooki Sushi E Colonial Dr

photo: mark d./yelp

Next up is Colonial Town Center's Kabooki Sushi E Colonial Dr, situated at 3122 E. Colonial Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 679 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar, Asian fusion and Japanese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Oudom Thai & Sushi

Photo: pattie k./Yelp

South Eola's Oudom Thai & Sushi, located at 100 S. Eola Drive, Suite 105, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar and Thai spot, which offers seafood and more, 4.5 stars out of 347 reviews.

4. Domu

Domu, a cocktail bar and Asian fusion spot that offers ramen and more, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,064 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3201 Corrine Drive, Suite 100 to see for yourself.

