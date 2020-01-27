Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

100 W. Grant St. (South Orange)

Listed at $1,605/month, this 1,205-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 100 W. Grant St.

In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

10201 Lee Vista Blvd. (Vista East)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 10201 Lee Vista Blvd. It's also listed for $1,605/month for its 1,134 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. The unit also features a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $400 nonrefundable pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Here's a 727-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 646 W. Smith St. that's going for $1,620/month.

In the apartment, expect to see a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5917 Mustang Place (Engelwood Park)

Next, check out this 1,320-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 5917 Mustang Place. It's listed for $1,625/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, the listing promises a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

101 Lake Ave. (South Eola)

Listed at $1,627/month, this 740-square-foot studio apartment is located at 101 Lake Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to see a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

