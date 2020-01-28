Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $2,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Listed at $2,110/month, this 994-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 646 W. Smith St.

The unit comes with a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building offers secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3670 Maguire Blvd. (Colonial Town Center)

Next, check out this 1,360-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 3670 Maguire Blvd. It's listed for $2,160/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher and carpeted floors. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

8298 Newbury Sound Lane (Vista East)

Lastly, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode situated at 8298 Newbury Sound Lane. It's listed for $2,200/month for its 2,028 square feet.

In the residence, expect to see a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym, garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

