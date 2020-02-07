Give the gift of carbs with Olive Garden’s breadstick bouquet

Move over flowers, there’s an edible bouquet for carb lovers coming to town this month.

Olive Garden is back with its breadstick bouquet this Valentine’s day.

It will be love at first bite when you hand your special someone a bouquet of delicious carbs.

The Italian restaurant chain is offering this unique take on a bouquet with its Valentine’s Day ToGo Dinner for Two for $34.99.

Included with the breadsticks is the following:

Soup or salad

Five cheese marinara or Alfredo dipping sauces

Shareable Five Cheese Ziti al Forno or Chicken Alfredo

Shareable Black Tie Mousse Cake or Tiramisu

And to top it all off your meal includes a box of after-dinner chocolate mints.

Interested? Click here to order.