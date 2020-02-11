Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Orlando with a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5917 Mustang Place (Engelwood Park)

Listed at $1,505/month, this 1,353-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 5917 Mustang Place.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

3165 McCrory Place (Colonial Town Center)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 3165 McCrory Place. It's listed for $1,510/month for its 845 square feet.

The building boasts a swimming pool and garage parking. The unit also has hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3670 Maguire Blvd. (Colonial Town Center)

Here's a 767-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3670 Maguire Blvd. that's going for $1,515/month.

You can expect to find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

7650 Lower Gateway Loop (Lake Nona Central)

Next, check out this 1,178-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 7650 Lower Gateway Loop. It's listed for $1,528/month.

The building includes garage parking. Also, expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and offers limited transit options.

5759 Crowntree Lane (Vista East)

Finally, located at 5759 Crowntree Lane, here's a 1,265-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,535/month.

The unit comes with a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building features garage parking. Great news pet owners: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

