Art takes over Winter Park sidewalks during nation’s oldest fine art show

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Mark your calendar for the 61st annual Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival happening March 20-22.

The festival is one of the nation’s oldest fine art shows where artists compete for 63 awards totaling $74,500.

Original artwork will be on display under the large oak trees of Central Park in downtown Winter Park.

More than 300,000 people are expected across the three-day festival to view art from more than 225 artists that were selected to participate out of the 1,110 that applied.

Friday night’s festivities feature a free jazz concert at 7:30 p.m. headlined by The Smooth Jazz All-Stars. More talent will be announced soon.

The official poster titled “Springtime 2020” was designed by Victor Bokas.

Things you need to know before you go:

Festival hours: Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parking will be available on all side streets surrounding downtown Winter Garden, nearby parking lots charging nominal fees or in the Rollins College parking garage.

There will be no designated parking lots and no shuttle service from outlying areas.

Sunrail is an option for transportation to and from the festival.

No pets are allowed during festival hours.

Food can be purchased from restaurants and cafes that line Central Park. Click here for a full list.

Click here for a festival map.

Fine arts and crafts categories include clay, digital art, drawings and pastels, fiber-glass, graphics and printmaking, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media 2D, mixed media 3D, painting, photography, sculpture, watercolor and wood.

To commemorate the event, official posters, t-shirts and other memorabilia will be on sale throughout the festival.

To learn more about the event, visit wpsaf.org.