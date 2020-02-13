Art takes over Winter Park sidewalks during nation’s oldest fine art show
61st annual Art Festival set for March 20-22
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Mark your calendar for the 61st annual Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival happening March 20-22.
The festival is one of the nation’s oldest fine art shows where artists compete for 63 awards totaling $74,500.
Original artwork will be on display under the large oak trees of Central Park in downtown Winter Park.
More than 300,000 people are expected across the three-day festival to view art from more than 225 artists that were selected to participate out of the 1,110 that applied.
Friday night’s festivities feature a free jazz concert at 7:30 p.m. headlined by The Smooth Jazz All-Stars. More talent will be announced soon.
The official poster titled “Springtime 2020” was designed by Victor Bokas.
Things you need to know before you go:
- Festival hours: Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Parking will be available on all side streets surrounding downtown Winter Garden, nearby parking lots charging nominal fees or in the Rollins College parking garage.
- There will be no designated parking lots and no shuttle service from outlying areas.
- Sunrail is an option for transportation to and from the festival.
- No pets are allowed during festival hours.
- Food can be purchased from restaurants and cafes that line Central Park. Click here for a full list.
- Click here for a festival map.
- Fine arts and crafts categories include clay, digital art, drawings and pastels, fiber-glass, graphics and printmaking, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media 2D, mixed media 3D, painting, photography, sculpture, watercolor and wood.
- To commemorate the event, official posters, t-shirts and other memorabilia will be on sale throughout the festival.
To learn more about the event, visit wpsaf.org.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.