Love or hate them? 5 new Peeps flavors hitting store shelves

Now that Valentine’s Day has passed, bring on the Easter candy.

Peeps announced it has five new flavors hitting store shelves in time for the holiday.

While the classic Peeps will have new packaging, the new flavors will add more sweetness to your spring candy lineup.

New Peeps flavors include:

Chocolate Pudding Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies, available nationwide

Root Beer Float Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, available nationwide

Froot Loops Flavored Pop, available only at Target and Walmart

HOT TAMALES Fierce Cinnamon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, available only at the Kroger Family of Stores

Delights Raspberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Crème Flavored Fudge, available only at Target

“The PEEPS Brand has become an icon in American pop culture, with its instantly recognizable colors, shapes and flavors holding a special place in the hearts of many for nearly seven decades. We take pride in seeing that parents who were given PEEPS® in their Easter baskets as kids are now passing those traditions on to their own family,” said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for Peeps. “We strive to meet the perfect balance of history and innovation by continuing to offer our classic PEEPS Chicks and Bunnies, while also bringing new and exciting products to our fans.”

Along with the new flavors, candy lovers will also be able to purchase Peeps flavored jelly beans and individually wrapped chicks to help make egg hunting a bit easier.