2 desserts in 1: Cheesecake Factory releasing new line of ice cream flavors
Birthday cake, chocolate, key lime and more available
ORLANDO, Fla. – You no longer have to decide between a scoop of ice cream or slice of cheesecake.
Thanks to The Cheesecake Factory, you can now get both in one.
The company has launched a line of ice cream with seven different flavors.
The list flavors includes the following, according to the company’s website:
- Birthday Cake: Premium cake-flavored cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream, cake pieces, swirls of icing and candy sprinkles
- Chocolate: Premium chocolate cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream and rich chocolate fudge swirls
- Cookies & Cream: Premium cookies & cream cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream and chocolate cookie swirls
- Key Lime: Premium key lime cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream and graham swirls
- Original: Premium cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream and graham swirls
- Salted Caramel: Premium caramel cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream, sea salt caramel and graham swirls
- Strawberry: Premium strawberry cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream, strawberry and graham swirls
The ice cream line features real cheesecake ingredients and will cost $4.99 for a 14-ounce carton.
If you can’t find the ice cream in your local store’s frozen aisle, the restaurant says it should be in major grocery stores nationwide by April. Click here to learn more.
Cheesecake or ice cream? JK. We’d never make you choose. Try our new cheesecake ice cream now available in a grocery store near you. https://www.thecheesecakefactoryathome.com/ice-creamPosted by The Cheesecake Factory on Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.