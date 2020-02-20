2 desserts in 1: Cheesecake Factory releasing new line of ice cream flavors

ORLANDO, Fla. – You no longer have to decide between a scoop of ice cream or slice of cheesecake.

Thanks to The Cheesecake Factory, you can now get both in one.

The company has launched a line of ice cream with seven different flavors.

The list flavors includes the following, according to the company’s website:

Birthday Cake: Premium cake-flavored cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream, cake pieces, swirls of icing and candy sprinkles

Chocolate: Premium chocolate cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream and rich chocolate fudge swirls

Cookies & Cream: Premium cookies & cream cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream and chocolate cookie swirls

Key Lime: Premium key lime cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream and graham swirls

Original: Premium cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream and graham swirls

Salted Caramel: Premium caramel cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream, sea salt caramel and graham swirls

Strawberry: Premium strawberry cheesecake ice cream with a signature cream cheese blend, sour cream, strawberry and graham swirls

(Credit: The Cheesecake Factory)

The ice cream line features real cheesecake ingredients and will cost $4.99 for a 14-ounce carton.

If you can’t find the ice cream in your local store’s frozen aisle, the restaurant says it should be in major grocery stores nationwide by April. Click here to learn more.