Kreme meets crunch with Krispy Kreme’s new Butterfinger doughnuts

A crispy, creamy doughnut may be just what you’ve been dreaming of.

Krispy Kreme has collaborated with Butterfinger for two new doughnuts.

Starting Feb. 20, customers can get their hands on a Butterfinger Original Filled Doughnut that is filled with peanut butter chocolate crème and dipped in Butterfinger icing and candy pieces along with a chocolate drizzle.

The second new doughnut is a Butterfinger Fudge Cake Doughnut that is a rich chocolate cake doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with peanut butter chocolate kreme and Butterfinger pieces.

“We’ve done it. We’ve achieved our goal of putting krispety, crunchety, glazey, chocolatey and peanut buttery all in a doughnut,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme. “Fans of both brands are going to love the chocolatey crunchiness of Butterfinger® matched with the airy sweetness of Krispy Kreme.”

These two new doughnuts are available at Central Florida locations including Winter Park, Millenia Avenue, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach and Melbourne.

Get them while they last, as Krispy Kreme said they will only be available for a limited time.